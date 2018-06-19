Alexander Wang & Trojan Condoms Team Up For “Protect Your Wang” Capsule

To celebrate Pride Month in style designer Alexander Wang decided to drop something very innovative. While most designers and companies opt for rainbow-themed merch and accessories, Wang stayed true to his minimalist aesthetic. He teamed up with Trojan Condoms for the “Protect Your Wang”capsule collection that blends style and an important initiative. The limited edition collection will benefit the LGBT Center of New York. Wang didn’t want just a cheeky collection, but something that will support a cause close to his heart.



“Pride has always been one of my favorite moments of the year, and it’s even more amazing when you can engage with your friends and fans to share an important message that promotes wellness within the LGBTQ community. Partnering with Trojan to bring the ‘Protect Your Wang’ collection to life has been an inspiring way to create products that have further purpose in supporting initiatives we are both passionate about,” Alexander Wang said in a statement.

The limited-edition capsule consists of a hat, t-shirt, bandana, and socks, all of them emblazoned with the slogan “Protect Your Wang.” All of the pieces come in black while the message is in white letters. The stars of this collaboration are for sure the Alexander Wang-branded condoms made by Trojan. Fans of the brand will get a chance to “Protect their Wang” with a black latex designer condom during Pride Month. The most exciting thing is that they are actually free! For every item purchased from the collection, customers will get one condom. Moreover, Alexander Wang together with his #WangSquad will be giving them away on Sunday, June 24 during the New York City Pride March. He also prepared a “Protect Your Wang” parade float for this year’s pride march. Wang told GQ that float “was inspired by that outdoor Venice Beach gym vibe, and imagining it in a Brutalist, black-metal, industrialist way.”

The Alexander Wang x Trojan Condoms capsule has a goal to celebrate the Pride Month but also support inclusive sexual health programs. This is the second time that the companies teamed up for Pride Month. Last year the two brands had their own #WangFest party float at the Pride. The designer is openly gay and very vocal about sexual health within his community.

The Pride-themed capsule collection is already available via Alexander Wang’s Instagram and the brand’s flagship store in SoHo, New York City. The prices are quite affordable with the slogan T-shirts priced at $125 and the socks priced at $45.

Photo Credit: Alexander Wang