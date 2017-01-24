Alexis Mabille Couture Spring 2017 Collection Delivers Bridal-Worthy Dresses in Pops of Colors

Alexis Mabille just continued his love affair with a feminine kind of abstract apparel with his latest Alexis Mabille Couture spring/summer 2017 collection as well, showcased a few hours ago at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

Mabille’s 25-piece couture spring 2017 collection could be regarded as a standard Mabille collection, with an eye-catching kind of elegance being the focal point of each one of the staples. Although being so unapologetically recognizable, Mabille’s latest efforts with the couture season added a never-before-seen touch to his signature fashions, which infused the runway with warm and cheerful springtime references that one cannot help but fall in love with.

This couture line-up stands out with a rich and variegated color palette that makes it almost impossible to not think about the kind of light heartedness that usually overwhelms us as soon as the days becomes longer and brighter, and which almost everybody starts longing for as soon as Christmastime is over.

From rich oranges to soft light blues and even bright yellows, the collection appears to not be afraid to dare with an astounding variety of bright colors we yet had to experience throughout this exciting fashion week, even combining contrasting hues all together either through color-blocking patterns or geometric prints.

Colors aside, the Alexis Mabille Couture spring 2017 collection features another important common motif, which recalls the line-up’s intrinsic lightheartedness as well, and that is the abounding amount of lace appliqués the French designer decided to embellish most of his proposals with. Greek goddess-like trails, see-through gowns, tulle capes and heavily layered and structured details in lace all play a huge role in defining the collection’s otherworldly allure, the soigné and dreamy patterns of which create a sense of fluidity that, although running smoothly though the collection’s fabrics, gets shortly interrupted by contrasting heavyweight motifs from time to time.

Although being predominantly all about the fluffiest princess gowns and romantic veils, for this collection, the designer opted for more geometrically sharp cuts as well, the imposing figures of which will likely become some of the most featured elements of the upcoming red carpet events.

Between one sweetheart neckline and another, as well as among the many sinuous mermaid gowns, belts cinched at the waists and pleated detailing, Alexis Mabille managed to try his hand at oversized tunics and more texturally fabricated ensembles as well, creating an appealing contrasting motif that reminds us of his impeccable tailoring skills and design versatility.

Once again, Alexis Mabille confirmed his terrific capability of leaving one of the industry’s most remarkable marks on both the worlds of art and fashion (and beyond), which season after season is granting him a steady place in the hall of the ultimate couturiers.

Photos courtesy of Vogue