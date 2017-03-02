Alexis Mabille’s Fall/Winter 2017-18 RTW Line Reflects a Desire for Peace

Alexis Mabille’s latest fall/winter 2017-18 ready-to-wear collection was released earlier today at Paris Fashion Week, leaving us with optimistic, peaceful vibes we hope can bode well. Bowtie-lover Alexis Mabille took his Paris Fashion Week’s runway show as a place, where fashion could operate peacefully and quietly, yet reminding us of its powerful influences and motivational attitudes.

As he told ladepeche.fr, his new collection “reflects a desire for peace, a desire to celebrate femininity and beauty”. He also revealed his Alexis Mabille fall/winter 2017-18 ready-to-wear collection is meant for everyone, as he hates “the idea of putting people aside”. Democratic fashion designer Alexis Mabille just introduced a dream array of separates that could be easily reinterpreted as one-pieces, as the concept he loves most about fashion is, needless to say, interpretation.

For these reasons, he took completely different style icons, as well as contrasting yet complementary motifs, as the main sources of inspiration for this latest collection, treating us to one of his most diverse, eclectic and appealing runway shows ever. Soko, Dita Von Teese and Audrey Marnay were all, in fact, part of his inspirational fall/winter 2017-18 moodboard, which inevitably explains why the collection featured so many strong focuses on the sweetheart necklines, sheer embroidered patterns and bon-ton figures.

As for the artistic sources of inspiration, French designer Alexis Mabille surrounded himself with religious iconographies, classic Parisian-inspired aesthetics and works from French cubist artist Georges Braque, which all together helped the overall collection exude some of its most peaceful, harmonious and coherent accents.

Transposed to fashion, all of these patterns brought three major motifs to the line-up, accordingly. Firstly, not noticing the dove embroideries on the sweatshirts, shirts and skirts is basically impossible. Cute and jocose at the same time, they will also very likely become Alexis Mabille’s signature trademarks from this exciting Paris Fashion Week, so we definitely expect to see them on every social media starting from September this year.

Secondly, the iconography-inspired motifs got Alexis Mabille trapped in a world made of warm gold colors, crisply-contoured figures and soft light-blues, with the latter being one of Christianity’s most important hues in both liturgical ceremonies and iconographic works. The theme of the colors was a pattern that also had a lot to do with Mabille’s fascination with Georges Braque, who before experimenting with Cubism was a leading figure in the Fauvism movement, the use of colors of which was extremely important and often saturated.

Lastly, the Alexis Mabille fall/winter 2017-18 ready-to-wear collection really filled us with a plethora of inspirations in terms of the Parisian-inspired look, too, as he took the standard frilled hems, pleated lines and relaxed cuts and translated them to their most contemporary counterparts, often maximizing the silhouettes and juxtaposing their ethereal silhouettes with more textured fabrics. Whether one will opt for a bomber jacket or a cocktail dress, all of these latest proposals of Alexis Mabille will look utterly feminine and optimistic, indeed.

Photos courtesy of Vogue