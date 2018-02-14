Fashion

Alice + Olivia Fall 2018 Ready-to-Wear Collection

With maximalism taking over in 2018, Stacey Bendet will most certainly have a good year. The designer behind the playful brand Alice + Olivia has always been a celebrator of color, details and in general all things chic. No matter how challenging is the situation, Bendet will always have something optimistic to offer.

Alice Olivia Fall 2018 Collection jeans and fringed jacket

Alice Olivia Fall 2018 Collection embellished cardigan, jeans and ruffled top

The Fall 2018 collection is showy, positive and full of statement-making pieces. If you are a girly girl, you would most certainly love to don a head-to-toe Alice + Olivia in fall 2018. The lineup isn’t out, but you can start picking your favorite pieces.

Alice Olivia Fall 2018 Collection

Alice Olivia Fall 2018 Collection brocade coordinates

Stacey Bendet is joining the likes of Tom Ford, Michael Kors, Naeem Khan and other designers who went crazy over wild animal prints during New York Fashion Week. Shall we dare to say that a hot cheetah print in a bold color will be the next big thing in the It circles? With Hadid‘s and Jenner‘s who aren’t afraid to test-drive the riskiest trends, everything is possible in the world of fashion. Alice + Olivia has pointed toe heeled ankle boots in classic nude and brown leopard print that are show-stoppers, but what captivates the attention, even more, is the red-hot and glossy pleated skirt with a cheetah pattern.

Alice Olivia Fall 2018 Collection sequined skirt and patchwork jacket

Alice Olivia Fall 2018 Collection cheetah print red pleated skirt, graphic blouse and bomber

Since not everyone is ready to rock a vibrant animal printed piece, here come the florals to save the day (and the night). At Alice + Olivia you won’t be able to take your eyes off of the blooming floral skirts, dresses, and cardigans. Stacey Bendet knows how to balance between sass and romance when it comes to florals. The designer suggests grunge lace-up booties or statement bag if you want to break the femininity of the flower power.

Alice Olivia Fall 2018 Collection floral dresses

Alice Olivia Fall 2018 Collection floral dress

Alice + Olivia is undoubtedly a party animal-friendly brand. Its Fall 2018 lineup offers a variety of statement-making pieces you need to get on point. If sequins are your thing and you love to snap Insta stories with Kira Kira, Stacey Bendet got you covered. From V-neck fully sequined catsuits and rainbow coordinates to dazzling red booties, the spotlight can be all yours! On the formal side, there are trending flared pants and shirts with conservative necklines, but still, these pieces can take you to a cocktail after work without issue.

Alice Olivia Fall 2018 Collection sequined jumpsuit

Alice Olivia Fall 2018 Collection black blazer and flared pants

The casual offerings in the Alice + Olivia Fall 2018 collection included chic easy-to-wear pieces that still have that “wow” factor. Once again, Stacey Bendet designed clothes that bring life to your style and fun to your life.

Alice Olivia Fall 2018 Collection sequined coordinates

Alice Olivia Fall 2018 Collection black pearl sweater and high slit embellished skirt

Photo Credit: Alice + Olivia

