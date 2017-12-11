Alice + Olivia Pre-Fall 2018 Collection

Stacey Bendet, the mastermind behind Alice + Olivia has a neverending love of vintage. The Pre-fall 2018 collection for the brand is in that aesthetic. Designed for the girl who wants a wardrobe full of glam and bright colors, the Alice + Olivia latest offerings will make your heart skip a beat if you are one of those. With a color palette that consists of nude, pale pink, raspberry, burgundy, and variations of blue the pieces are love on every sight for the ultimate vintage girl.

For the Pre-Fall 2018 collection, Stacey Bendet got inspired by the costumes and the setting of the 2007 film Atonement. The designer offered an array of pretty floral dresses decorated with romantic ruffles. You could feel the romance all over the collection. But these insanely feminine floral ensembles were the peak of it. These are fairytale-like dresses but not unwearable like the ones you see on the high fashion shows. Alice + Olivia is a lifestyle brand, so exaggerated gowns aren’t on the menu. But you can sure feel like a real-life princess in these charming dresses.

Stacey Bendet has mastered the floral prints – look no further, there aren’t more gorgeous ones out there. Besides maxi dresses, Alice + Olivia offers midi dresses and other floral pieces. For example, you can spice up an outfit with the brand’s floral blazer.

Among the offerings that are on the casual side, the Pre-Fall 2018 Alice + Olivia collection has statement pants, chic shorts, and mini dresses. Statement pants are in the DNA of the brand. Stacey Bendet founded Alice + Olivia with a goal to create the perfect pair of pants. And she does it from collection to collection. This time there is an impressive range of different styles and fabrics.

The office Alice + Olivia girl can dominate in straight cut classic pants. The fashion obsessive would probably opt for the trending palazzo pants or the bright pink paper bag trousers. For the party gal, there is a pair of ultra-chic dazzling silver palazzo trousers. Finally, for the vintage lover, there are the flared ’70s inspired jeans with high waist. It feels that no one is left out. If you’d like to show off your legs Alice + Olivia got you covered. There are chic shorts and mini dresses for you to have a leggy moment.

The Pre-Fall 2018 collection has everything a feminine vintage obsessive would wish for from florals and brocade to sequins and other sparkly fabrics all that spiced up with ruffles.

Photo Credit: Alice + Olivia