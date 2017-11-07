Celebrities Fashion

Alicia Vikander Stars In Louis Vuitton’s Cruise 2018 Campaign

By

Louis Vuitton and Nicolas Ghesquière chose their favorite muse to star in the new campaign for the brand. Gorgeous actress Alicia Vikander looks stunning in the latest advertising material created for the Cruise 2018 collection.

Alicia Vikander Stars In Louis Vuitton’s Cruise 2018 Campaign skirt crop top bag

The picturesque ad material was shot in Ibiza, Spain. That is the same place where the actress tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Michael Fassbender just a few weeks ago. “The Spirit of Travel” campaign is all about holiday essentials from the brand. Vikander promotes chic minis, crop tops, vests, and swimwear. They all fit perfectly with the exotic theme of the surroundings. Aside from the clothing, the looks feature accessories such as baseball hats, scarfs, and handbags.

Alicia Vikander Stars In Louis Vuitton’s Cruise 2018 Campaign shorts bodysuit bag scarf

Vikander showed off her killer body in super-chic revealing pieces. In one of the pictures, the actress flaunts her perfect abs wearing only a patterned swimsuit and baseball hat. Right next to her on the photos, you will see the “Capucines PM” and “Twist MM” handbags by the French fashion house.

Alicia Vikander Stars In Louis Vuitton’s Cruise 2018 Campaign swimsuit bag baseball hat

The ad campaign was shot by the world-famous photographer Patrick Demarchelier. An end result is a number of dreamy pictures that feature a gorgeous muse and astonishing designs. Vuitton’s creative director Nicolas Ghesquière is the designer behind the clothing items and accessories seen in the photos. They all belong to the Cruise 2018 line that was presented earlier this year in Kyoto, Japan. For this collection, Nicolas and his team worked closely with Kansai Yamamoto. He is a Japanese contemporary artist who lent some of his traditional Japanese patterns for Vuitton’s collection. The prints you see in the colorful pieces are Yamamoto’s work.

Alicia Vikander Stars In Louis Vuitton’s Cruise 2018 Campaign skirt crop top leather vest bag

Louis Vuitton also released a short promotional video in which Alicia shows off her natural beauty. She effortlessly moves through the jaw-dropping scenic views while wearing holiday-inspired looks.

Alicia Vikander Stars In Louis Vuitton’s Cruise 2018 Campaign skirt crop top

Alicia is a huge fan of the French fashion house. Their collaboration started several years ago. She shot her first campaign for the brand in 2015. Since then you can see Vikander in the first rows of every Vuitton show, wearing their designs on red carpets and attending different events of the brand. The actress is the new Tomb Raider’s movie star. The movie will be released at the beginning of 2018. Her hard work and intense training paid off, so she got to debut her toned abs in “The Spirit of Travel” campaign.

Alicia Vikander Stars In Louis Vuitton’s Cruise 2018 Campaign shorts crop top bag

Photo Credit: Patrick Demarchelier

