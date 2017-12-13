All-Black Looks That Are Anything But Boring

Black is such a happy color. It is also the safest one in the shade range of million other colors. There is no way that you could go wrong with it. Once you reach a certain age you will figure out that you’ve strongly underestimated the black color. While we are young, we usually choose to experiment with vibrant tones. But there are so many things that make the black color one of the best for every woman out there. Let’s start with the fact that black is timeless, elegant and alluring. Another thing that makes it a great choice is that flatters any body type while making you look thinner at the same time. So, there are so many good reasons for you to flaunt an all-black outfit.

It is a great fit for any occasion starting from a day at the office, a workout session, a glamorous gala to a red carpet appearance. An interesting fact is that Anna Wintour doesn’t agree very much with the statement that black is the best color. But many women across the world swear by an all-black outfit.

A lot of iconic celebrities chose to wear all-black outfits as their everyday uniform. On that list, you will find legends such as Grace Coddington, Audrey Hepburn, Rei Kawakubo, Carrie Donovan, Diane Pernet and more. All of these ladies have influenced the history of fashion. So if they say that black looks are classic, then that’s how it is.

There are many ways that you can make these type of outfits fun. By adding chic pieces and mixing different textures everything will look more interesting to the eye. Layering is another thing to keep in mind, especially in fall and winter. If you want to make your black outfits stand out, make sure to involve asymmetric cuts, chic accessories, and statement shoes. Every tiny detail counts.

Little black dresses are an essential piece of clothing every woman should have in her closet. Ever since Coco Chanel introduced them in the 1920s, they became a statement garment. Another must-have is black power suits. They can be worn in many different ways, that you’ll lose count.

Some women get very skeptic when it comes to wearing all-black ensembles. That is very reasonable, considering all the ways that this type of look can go wrong. But with the help of fashion bloggers, you will find chic ways to pull off a trendy look.

Check out these fashionable all-black outfits that you can copy from stylish influencers. In most cases, you need a good pair of black jeans and a cool jacket or coat.