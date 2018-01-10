Accessories Fashion shopping Style Tips Trends

All Pink Everything!

By Updated on

Sporting an all pink everything ensemble would have once been an eyebrow raiser, but that’s not so much the case in today’s fashion world. It can be tricky to find the right hues of pink to pair up, and even trickier to pull it off without looking like Malibu Barbie. The secret is in the fabrics you choose and how much fabric is on your body, as to not go from street style to street sloppy.

In my look,  I started with the key pieces- the most important. I paired a loose- fitting  light pink satin trouser to for a delicate and classy feel, with an oversized bubblegum pink sweater. It’s so important when putting this look together that one or both pieces you choose be loose fitting, so you can keep it on the classy side. I wanted a laid back, casual feel that could be day-to-night versatile so I chose to have both pieces fit loosely.

The accessories is the easier part of this look. I love hats, and had this amazing Rosè pink hat from Lack of Color- my new favorite hat company, and I feel it paired  so well with this look. Then I added a blush pink pump, a mismatched earring set, and a glittery clutch with hints of pink and it was done. The accessories however, do not necessarily have to be pink, but should definitely flow with the same color pattern so that you can keep the look “put together”. For example, if you don’t have pink shoes (and trust me, I know how hard it can be to find that perfect pair), you can do a neutral shade such as a beige/nude, but then make sure your clutch and hat- should you choose one, be in the same scheme. If you want to be a little edgy, then go with black accessories.

Check out our similar picks below to recreate this look for yourself.

 

 

Buy This Chunky Pink Sweater From H&M Here.

 

 

Buy This Ruffle Sleeve Sweater From ASOS Here.

Get This Pink Off the Shoulder Sweater From H&M Here.

Get These High-Waisted Pink Trousers From 3.1 Phillip Lim Here.

Get These Golden Goose Fuchsia Pants Here.

Get These Antique Rose Satin Pants From H&M Here.

Get This Lack Of Color Lola Cap Here.

 

Get This Nick Fouquet Fedora Here.

Get This Pink Fedora From Lack Of Color Here.

Get These Fuchsia Heels From Raid Here.

Get These Pink Heels From Qupid Here.

Get These Pink Loafers From Gucci Here.

 

Get These Fuchsia Tasseled Earrings from H&M Here.

Get These Bauble Drop Earrings From Forever 21 Here.

Shop This Pink Glove Clutch From Perrin Paris Here.

