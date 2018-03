As trendy as they are, paper bag pants are notoriously one of the most challenging pieces to wear. They are the opposite of practical when it comes to trousers, therefore you have to think outside the box when it comes to how to style them. On the following pages I am showing you all the ways you can wear paper bag pants. You will find my favorite picks that I sourced out online, and all the pieces you need to complete the look. No reason to be scared of them anymore!