All You Need To Know About PHCFW S/S 2018

We are off to another exciting fashion event. Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week S/S 2018 kicked off on Monday, January 22. As expected, the world’s best couturiers are bringing their work to the City of Lights for the fashion-forward audience. Here they will present creations that took thousands of hours to be made, handcrafted from start to finish, by using only high-end materials. Behind each creation, there is a sewer that spent a lot of time working on every single detail from the look. And the price tag explains all the attention and the value of these couture pieces.



Dior’s magnificent show was a highlight of the first day. Maria Grazia Chiuri doesn’t give up on sending powerful messages through her designs. She focused on two colors, black and white. Maria still managed to keep things interesting, in spite of the limited range of shades. Giambattista Valli, Ralph & Russo, Proenza Schouler, and Schiaparelli are the other luxury brands that showed on day 1, whose couture collections deserve all your attention.

When you first think of haute couture fashion, there is one brand that always stands out. The almighty Karl Lagerfeld and his glorious work for Chanel are the ones that lead the game in the world of couture. After so many years in the business, bonded to the same luxury house, Lagerfeld doesn’t cease to amaze. Each of his shows is another remarkable experience, both visual and emotional.

Chanel presented its Spring/Summer 2018 Couture collection today, during day two of PHCFW. In an unexpected turn of events, Karl decided to keep things simpler than before. For the previous presentations, the legend built a small Eifel Tower inside the venue and transformed Grand Palais into a giant waterfall. This time he let the clothes do all the talking. The recognizable high-end tweed and impressive detailing were still there but done in a way that celebrates Chanel’s heritage.

Just like many times before, this Fashion Week is a magnet for celebrities that fly out to Paris just to see the outstanding creations from the front rows. Sofia Coppola, Rita Ora, Bella Hadid, and Monica Bellucci are just a part of the influencers who already showed up to cheer for their favorite designers.

Clare Waight Keller just debuted her couture collection for Givenchy today. Among the other collections that you’ll most certainly find mesmerizing from day 2 are the ones of Alexandre Vauthier and Giorgio Armani Prive. For tomorrow you can get excited about the presentations of Elie Saab and Zuhair Murad, who excel in haute couture. Day 4 is reserved for Xuan, Christophe Josse, Ronald van der Kemp and more. That is the last day of Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week S/S 2018. So hang tight for another few days of exquisite fashion in the form of art.