Altuzarra’s Fall/Winter 2017-2018 Show Unveiled Renaissance Motifs

Altuzarra’s creative director Joseph Altuzarra just brought literature and art into fashion with his latest Altuzarra fall/winter 2017-18 ready-to-wear collection, unveiled at New York Fashion Week a few hours ago.

With art and literature being at the center of this collection, the staples created were extremely intricate in their style, silhouette and patterns, the intricacy of which was also Altuzarra’s reference to the complexity of the human nature (an acknowledgment we should meditate on more, these days).

“It was a time, when people became interested in how people really looked,” Joseph Altuzarra explained after quoting one of the Altuzarra fall/winter 2017-18 rtw collection’s biggest sources of inspiration, namely Shakespeare’s Lady Macbeth. “Look like th’ innocent flower, but be the serpent under ’t.”

This latest take on winter fashion was a field, wherein the designer could experiment more with fashion, and where he could converge his passion for Northern Renaissance paintings, too. With new subjects such as landscape and genre painting, the Northern Renaissance artists injected a breath of fresh air to their contemporaries, also developing advanced techniques in terms of realistic, expressive altarpiece art and oil paintings.

Like a Northern Renaissance painter, Joseph Altuzarra also captured a new vision of the fall/winter 2017-18 season, overwhelming the New York Fashion Week’s catwalk with a dream array of botanical patterns, either printed or embroidered, that won’t go forgotten for sure.

To further correlate fashion with art, he also drew inspiration from the Gothic period, mixing Gothic and Renaissance references all together. The Altuzarra fall/winter 2017-18 collection could be divided into two main sections, with the first one being a sort of retro-futuristic travel in the Gothic/Victorian world, and the second one being the Renaissance-inspired one.

While in the first part, dark tones, vertical striped patterns and pencil figures are mainly to be found, the second part embraces more cheerful patterns with flared lines, airy figures and even pops of bright colors, such as yellow, taking over the scene. Between such sections, Joseph Altuzarra had fun mix-and-matching their different motifs with one another, constantly playing with both the proportions and the embellishments.

That is why, within the abounding amount of proposals, everything from oversized coats to structured jackets with puffed-up shoulders, or even to sensual hourglass dresses with a shell-embroidered adornment, was showcased.

Filled with separates, the Altuzarra fall 2017 collection could help anyone find that one, must-have staple to brace oneself before winter comes. Toward the end Altuzarra even thought about those who are specifically looking for a passe partout, not-too-formal dress, showcasing what is already considered as his trademark grand finale of three gorgeously feminine frocks.

Photos courtesy of Vogue