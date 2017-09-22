Fashion Gallery

Standout Street Style Looks from SS 2018 MFW

Milan is known as the capital of fashion. Each year we get excited about all the amazing shows we can see during Milan Fashion Week. We are already halfway with the week, and all of the fashion houses so far didn’t disappoint. Starting with the hypnotic show by Gucci, to the breath-taking floral event by Moschino, we can’t wait to see what the others will offer.

Another great thing about every Milan Fashion Week is the street style. Bloggers, influencers, and trendsetters from all over the world flaunt their best outfits on the streets of Milan. Aside from the high-end designers, the guests have a big part in setting the new trends. Alessandro Michele and Gucci were the ones that made the crowd go wild. Many influencers wore all-Gucci outfits, in honor of the legendary designer and the long-anticipated show.

This year the biggest trend is already in motion. It seems that everyone is wearing checks and plaids. Blazers in these patterns were all over the streets of Milan. Some of the trendsetters wore them with matching trousers. Others paired them with jeans and statement shoes. Either way, a check suit or blazer should become a part of your fall wardrobe.

Another standout piece, caught by the paparazzi was the sheer printed dress. Many bloggers appeared in these beautiful maxi dresses, most of them with excessive prints in vibrant colors. The fanny pack was the number one bag seen during the SS 2018 Milan Fashion Week. Fashion from the 90s is making a huge come-back, so you should embrace every trend from that decade.

If you need inspiration on how to improve your style and make things more interesting, this is the right place. Take a look at these standout street style looks from the SS 2018 Milan Fashion Week, and be bold.

Amazing Street Style Looks from SS 2018
Photo Credit: Jonathan Daniel Pryce
