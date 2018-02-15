Amy Schumer Tied The Knot In a Surprise Wedding

Spontaneous isn’t a word you would often use to describe a bride, especially not an A-list one. But in an unexpected turn of events, the comedian-actress Amy Schumer is just that! In case you thought you missed the news about the engagement – well, you didn’t because the couple decided to get married only a week before the wedding. Schumer and her husband chef Chris Fischer planned an entire wedding in less than a week. Considering the fact they both have a background in writing we can only say “Teach us, Masters!”. If these two decide to write a book about “how to plan your wedding in just days,” we bet thousands of brides-to-be would like to put their hands on it.



First of all, Amy Schumer was super chill about the dress. In fact, she bought the first one she ever tried! The actress’s stylist Leesa Evans revealed that the whole process was so easy and enjoyable. Moreover, she picked a few dresses for Schumer, the actress came in her office tried one and made a decision. It happened to be a simple but beautiful Monique Lhuillier gown, that future brides can still buy at Nordstrom. The $5 490 price tag makes it relatively accessible which is almost never the case with other celebrity wedding dresses. The A-line tulle gown with discreet lace details barely needed alterations – it seems that everything fell into place in such an effortless way for Amy Schumer.

The actress didn’t bother with high heels. She opted for comfy flats and went light on the undergarments. Well, if there is competition for the most chill bride, the actress has serious chances to win.

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer have been dating for only a few months. The decision to get married came naturally because the couple was “incredibly happy together” as Leesa Evans explains. The entire wedding was very relaxed and intimate with only 80 guests among which Jennifer Aniston, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jennifer Lawrence, Larry David, and David Spade. The couple tied the knot at a house by the ocean, in Malibu, California.

Jennifer Lawrence proved that she is as chill as the bride wearing a pleated pink dress by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini which she previously wore on the red carpet. The bridesmaids wore classic pastel pink dresses upon Schumer’s request. The stand-up comedian wanted her sister Kim and her sister-in-law Molly to look like a “puff of pink…as a shoutout to bridesmaids everywhere,” as her stylist explains.

“I love that they really did it in this very simple and magical way that we all just had the best time. I couldn’t recommend it more to anyone and everyone to throw it together with love in your heart,” Evans says.

Photo By: @amyschumer/Instagram