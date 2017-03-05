Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood Fall 2017 RTW Line Was Inspired by Austria

When things begin to feel stale, seek out Vivienne Westwood, whose collections are always miles and further from boring and stale. The Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood fall/winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection showed a lot of color, texture and prints going down the runway, with just as many different silhouettes as well.

The show was co-ed, showing outfitting options for men that also included dresses, which even now is not typically done. Vivienne Westwood is well known for her adventurous runways and most everything being done now she has done before. Case in point, her most recent Vivienne Westwood fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection showcased in London was all about climate advocacy brought to life through unisex fashions.

Her partner, Andreas really wanted to show and prove how proud he is of his Austrian heritage, saying: “The realization at the end was that I see myself as an Austrian designer, it was about acknowledging my nationality and giving shape to my identity.”

Andreas Kronthaler apparently had three different sources of inspiration to fuel the designs of this particular Vivienne Westwood collection. The first source of inspiration is actually a bit of a celebration for the Vienna tourist board, which reached the centenary of creation of Vienna Modernism. Andreas Kronthaler made certain to pay homage to that achievement, while also secondarily citing his second source of inspiration as something related to himself.

Apparently, he recently cleaned out his family home and thus his childhood bedroom which boasted his love for Klimt with posters galore. Finally, the third source of inspiration was explained to be two outfits for children from the Wiener Werkstätte, The Vienna Workshops (1908-1932). Kronthaler stated that the collection was a tribute to the Wiener Werkstätte, which explains the aesthetic he was aiming for with traditional style costumes and a childish dirndl.

All of this background, the oddly chosen accessories and extreme silhouettes of the Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood fall 2017 collection were what they were, but nothing really stirred the crowd as much as the biggest surprise of the show – Vivienne Westwood herself modelling the looks. The audience, who would not be there if not for a love and recognition of her brand anyway, erupted into applause and verbal outcries of support and surprise.

Amusingly enough, though it may not have been immediately apparent, Vivienne Westwood also showed up in a print full of faces as well, so she was on the runway in more ways than one. The collection showed a great range of options that will be diluted through the personal wardrobes and tastes of the buyers. It will be interesting to see what happens as people purchase their favorite parts of the collection.

