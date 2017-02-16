Anna Sui’s Fall 2017 RTW Collection Was Inspired by Interior Designer Elsie de Wolfe

The Anna Sui fall/winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection showed off a lot, as the idea of the collection began to manifest during the process of Anna Sui herself renovating her new apartment. In the process, she found a love for homes designed by Elsie de Wolfe and an admiration for the women who owned those homes. The tastes of these women, whose names include the Countess Dorothy di Frasso in Beverly Hills, especially can be seen in touches throughout the collection.

“There’s touches of those women in the collection but also elements of décor. It was almost like building an interior, piling textures on top of each other.” Anna Sui told WWD. It was a clear description of her collection for certain, with rich heavy textures on top of pattern-heavy fabrics as well.

Apparently there was a very special event – the 1938 Circus Ball that was thrown to celebrate Elsa Schiaparelli’s couture collection at the Villa Trianon in Versailles, France. The party was apparently the definition of an extravaganza and a great choice for inspiration. There are so many different jewel tones and actual decadent options that she was happy to translate from her inspiration to the actuality of her collection.

The fabrics in the Anna Sui fall 2017 collection include satin devore, crushed velvet and panne velvet, Chinoiserie printed jacquard with trimmings of fur, fringe, beading and lace depending on the ensemble. Anna Sui also used fox fur coats to go with her various Victorian-Goth romantic ensembles.

The other offerings in the collection were considerably more modern, like velvet track suits that featured metallic stripes down the side for a sportier look, even though the entire collection features a more is more, layer on layer type of look in order to create the final total feel of decadence. The glamour of a previous era was definitely infused into the collection as Anna Sui wished and worked for. There was even a funny element fused into the collection in the form of brooches designed by Erickson Beamon with a kitten and bunny motif.

The Anna Sui fall/winter 2017-2018 collection is very involved and multilayered both literally and physically. The status of Anna Sui’s apartment renovation is not something we are aware of right now, but it is clear that her renovation of her collection was definitely a departure from the norm, though a great one.

The richness of each color, layer and fabric is easily noted and well translated. Despite the number of layers and items, each shot the collection as a whole photographs rally well. Additionally the items in the collection could make us back towards the Juicy Couture sweat suit era of the ‘90s, if we are not careful.

Photos courtesy of Vogue