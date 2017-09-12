Fashion

Anna Sui RTW Spring 2018 Collection At NYFW



Spring 2018 will be the season of florals and vibrant prints. Anna Sui and her designs are never boring or ordinary. The designer is in love with joyful colors and romantic pieces that are always in style. During her show on Monday night at New York Fashion Week, Sui made a throwback to the times when happiness and positive thoughts were a part of the everyday life.

Anna Sui RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYWF transparent floral dress

Anna Sui RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYWF shorts shirt

In times, when everyone is reminiscing about the past, Anna Sui couldn’t resist but do the same. While designing Spring 2018 collection, Sui was inspired by history and concentrated on several different perspectives. The first thing that influenced her creative process was a documentary about the Bronte sisters. The second was a visit to the Counter-Couture exhibit at the Museum of Arts and Design in New York. There, she found several letters with fun prints that belonged to the Summer of Love. That is how Sui involved fun and vibrant prints in her latest collection.

Anna Sui RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYWF printed dress

Anna Sui RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYWF floral skirt shirt sweater

Most of the designs are made of sheer chiffon fabric. Lace in bright colors was used in several dresses that had a very bohemian and romantic vibe. Layering and eye-catching accessories were a part of the hippie style that Sui influenced in her looks.

Anna Sui RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYWF shorts shirt cape

Anna Sui RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYWF skirt jacket

The 22-year old It model Gigi Hadid had the honors to open last night’s show. She and male model Matthew Sinnaeve walked the runway dressed in matching colorful outfits with vibrant prints. For the final look, Gigi had a small wardrobe malfunction. The model lost one of her glittery sandals. Like a real pro, she handled it with grace, in such a way that most of the attendees didn’t even notice it.

Anna Sui RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYWF blue printed pants cape

Anna Sui RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYWF transparent floral dress

Anna and her fashion brand are all about diversity. Aside from the A-list models that made an appearance on the runway, the designer included a much more diverse cast, to show that she supports the recent changes in the fashion industry. An older model, younger kids, males with long hair and a plus-size model made an appearance at the show and made the whole event even better.

Anna Sui RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYWF floral dress

Anna Sui RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYWF printed skirt shirt

One of the things that made a huge statement during the show was the glittery eye makeup on the models. Anna wanted a playful look, that would represent optimism and beauty. That is how the models got sparkling lines right under their eyes and on their lids. Additionally, most of them had flowers painted on their cheeks.

Anna Sui RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYWF shorts shirt

Anna Sui RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYWF printed dress

Even after 30 years in the business, Anna continues to deliver fresh, wearable designs that are always interesting to the fashion-forward crowd. Thanks to her vibrant designs, New York Fashion Week got a real spring vibe.

Anna Sui RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYWF white lace dress

Anna Sui RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYWF floral dress

Photo Credit: Luca Tombolini / Indigital.tv

