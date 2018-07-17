Ariana Grande, Gigi Hadid, Gal Gadot & More Star in Iconic Reebok Campaign

Reebok has been empowering women for decades now. In 1982 the brand started a revolution with the introduction of the Freestyle sneaker. At that time choices for women’s sportswear weren’t as wide and impressive but the brand made a step forward in making fitness more appealing to ladies. Now the brand is taking another huge step towards empowering women. Reebok tapped superstars such as Ariana Grande, Gal Gadot, Gigi Hadid, Danai Gurira as well as renowned fitness figures like CrossFit champion Katrin Davidsdottir to star in its latest female-focused campaign.



The “Be More Human” campaign is not just a bunch of beautiful shots in which the stars are wearing the latest releases. Although there is nothing wrong with that, Reebok wanted to send a powerful message to all ladies across the world. Each of the stars in the campaign got a chance to share their own empowering stories about “overcoming barriers to become their best self.” In the clips, the ladies are explaining what it means for them to be “more human.”

For Grande, it means “being as accepting as possible of yourself and evolving. We are never done,” she adds in the end. She has also starred in the Reebok’s Spring 2018 campaign and premiered the video for her new song “The Light is Coming on the brand’s website.

Gigi Hadid explained that for her to be more human means trying new things: “I think that being more human is realizing that no one wakes up feeling like a superhero. You have to find things on a daily basis that inspire you and that make you happy and feel creative and feel like you want to get out in the world and make a difference.”

As for Danai: “There’s nothing more powerful than women celebrating each other. The connection of sisterhood to me is profoundly crucial to how we can actually self-empower through seeing each other’s greatness, through validating the other, being the rock to another. You actually are empowering yourself as you empower one another.”

Gal Gadot thinks it’s okay to allow yourself to make mistakes: “If I could give some advice to my teenage self: Don’t be so hard on yourself. Don’t be a perfectionist. Don’t be afraid to fail, because when we dare and we don’t fail, we change the world.”

Reebok’s #BeMoreHuman campaign is part of the brand’s efforts to further connect with its female customers. First, the sportswear giant started out by selecting inspirational figures as brand ambassadors. This campaign puts together the brand’s biggest stars and their empowering messages. Since this is not only about its latest releases, Reebok will be selling limited-edition T-shirts and tanks that read “Be More Human.” The profits from the tees will support organizations such as the Movemeant Foundation and the Women’s Strength Coalition.

As part of the campaign, Reebok also included interviews with Game of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel, Women’s World of Boxing founder Reese Scott, Women’s Strength Coalition founder Shannon Kim Wagner, and Movemeant Foundation founder Jenny Gaither, CrossFit athlete Katrin Davidsdottir, and DJ and Camel Assembly co-founder Yelda Ali.

The ad material from the #BeMoreHuman campaign will appear online and in global markets.

Photo Credit: Reebok