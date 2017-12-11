Arles, France To Host Gucci’s Cruise 2019 Show

Gucci and Alessandro Michele are not an ordinary pairing. Since Michele was appointed as creative director, he involved a lot of his eccentricity in the general image of the brand. And that turned out to be excellent both for the sales and the reputation. Their latest move is pretty expected. Gucci and Alessandro are setting the Cruise 2019 show at an iconic location. For the upcoming extravaganza, they chose a UNESCO World Heritage Site in the Provencal city of Arles, France. Alyscamps is a culturally significant place that features one of the oldest Roman necropoleis in the world. It is located right outside of the town and this is the first time to welcome a fashion show in its history.

For the three previous Cruise collections, Michelle also chose epic settings. All of those locations have an immense significance in history and culture. In 2015 the venue of choice was the Dia Art Foundation in New York. For 2016, the eccentric designer chose Westminster Abbey in London. And when everyone thought that it couldn’t get better he showcased his 2018 Cruise collection in Florence. Gucci somehow scored the Palatine gallery of the Palazzo Pitti. What’s best about this story is that Michele had a completely different location in mind. The designer had the Parthenon in Athens on top of his list. But unfortunately, his wish didn’t come true.

Fashion and culture have a strong connection according to Michele. He recently stated that everything he does has some type of history in it. Gucci’s creative director needs to know more about what happened in the past in order to create for the future. The Alycamps dates back to the Roman times. This will mark the first time that a luxury fashion house staged a shot at an ancient cemetery. Famous artists such as Vincent Van Gogh and Paul Gauguin came to Arles and got inspired by the place.

Different luxury fashion houses are embracing the trend of showcasing their Cruise shows in amazing locations. Louis Vuitton, for example, set their event this year in Kyoto. Vuitton’s models walked an extravagant runway located on a metal bridge which overlooks the Shigaraki mountains. Dior had a different thought in mind. Maria Grazia Chiuri chose the Upper Las Virgenes Canyon Open Space Preserve in Calabasas as her 2017 runway.

The official date for the 2019 Cruise extravaganza is May 30, 2018. You can expect to see the most famous faces in the fashion industry making their way to the millennia-old site in just a few months.