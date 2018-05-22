Ashley Graham & Brooke Shields Front New Swimsuits For All Ads

Swimsuits For All once again released an iconic campaign. The beloved swimwear brand is one of those labels that are re-defining the whole industry. They’ve proven on many occasions that ladies of all sizes look amazing in swimsuits. Thanks to their body-positive campaigns, a lot of women feel more comfortable showing off their bodies. For their latest ads Swimsuits For All tapped supermodels Ashley Graham, Brooke Shields, reality star Angela Simmons, nurse Katie Duke and swimmer Pat Gallant-Charette.



With the new shots, the brand is setting new standards of inclusivity. All of the main protagonists are different from what you’re used to seeing in swimwear ads. The ladies look so amazing, that we’ll all definitely want to see more campaigns such as this one. The project carries the name Power Suit as a reference to the ensembles hard-working women wear all the time. Swimsuits For All reworked the concept and dressed their models in chic bikinis and one-piece styles that are meant to be their new power suits. Instead of being shy, they proudly show off what they have.

“Growing up under such scrutiny led me to feel insecure about my looks. Feeling disconnected from my own body, it took me years to separate the opinions of others from my own. Over time, I was able to find confidence in myself through my work, my passions, my network of strong female role models and my journey through motherhood. At 52 years old, I finally feel comfortable and proud of the all the hard work I’ve put into my body. I can say that I feel confident being in my own skin, showing my body and not hiding it.”- Shields told PEOPLE.

Brooke Shields is an icon in the modeling world. She started working when she was only 12 years old, and now at 52 she still looks as gorgeous as ever. In the shots, Shields flaunts her toned long legs and steel abs. She is the perfect example that a brand doesn’t always need to feature young trending models in their campaigns. Ashley Graham is the most popular plus-size model in the world, who was also ranked as one of the top-earning names on the Forbes list. Angela Simmons is a 30-year-old mom who looks stunning in a two-piece. Pat might be 67 but that won’t get in the way of flaunting a gorgeous swimsuit.

The Power Suit campaign will hopefully make ladies even more confident and inspire them to feel good in their skin. Size, age, and shape are not something you should be insecure about. You can now shop your favorite power suits on swimsuitsforall.com.

Photo Credit: Swimsuits For All