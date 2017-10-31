Ashley Graham Celebrates 30 With New Swimsuit Collection

Ashley Graham is a living force in the fashion industry. The supermodel is not only empowering women but also pushing boundaries every day. She is a loud advocate against body-shaming and a real inspiration for women all around the world. Now, Graham is back with more new swimwear designs from her line. Ashley started her collaboration with Swimsuits for All in 2015 when she appeared wearing their designs in Sports Illustrated. Later in May 2016, she released her first capsule with them.

Just a few days ago Ashley celebrated her 30th birthday. But instead of throwing a big party in Paris or Milan, she celebrated it with her closest friends. The supermodel gathered seven of her closest friends and took them to Costa Rica. And that is when the best part begins. Graham and her besties got to shoot for her new Swimsuits for All campaign. The ladies stayed at a private villa provided by the swimwear brand.

“I wanted to offer a range of swimsuit styles that make all women feel confident and sexy. Some traditional brands assume girls with bigger hips, breasts, and thighs want to cover up, but I know that’s not the case. After my Swimsuits For All #CurvesinBikinis campaign had such a positive response from people everywhere, we knew we had to collaborate on a line to inspire women beyond body positive advertisements.”- Graham told Harper’s Bazaar.

Ashley’s latest collection is named “Essentials”. The new line features chic contemporary swimwear. All of the designs come in either black or white color. You will find both bikinis and one-piece swimsuits. Graham and the girls look stunning in the lookbook pictures. Just like always, Ashley is full of confidence and radiates sexiness. Thanks to her new collection, women of all sizes will be able to have that swimsuit that makes them feel special.

The “Essentials” capsule collection is already available for pre-order on swimsuitsforall.com. The size range is also quite impressive. Ashley wanted to cover different types and sizes of women. That is why her styles start from 4 and go up to 24. The collection will drop at the end of December. Prices are affordable, thanks to Graham you can have the essential swimsuit for $62 to $64 a piece.

Photo Credit: Swimsuits For All