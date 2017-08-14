Ashley Graham Directs a Lingerie Shoot With Real Women

Ashley Graham is one of the biggest ambassadors of body positivity at the moment. The beautiful model inspired millions of women around the world to fight their insecurities and love their bodies the way they are. Her goal is to empower women of all sizes and ages to feel comfortable in their own skin. Just recently she decided to help four women get their self-confidence back. Take a look at the emotional video that made Ashley Graham cry! The model shows real women how to pose in lingerie and helps them understand how beautiful they are.



When it comes to lingerie, Ashley has many successful lines with the Canadian brand Addition Elle. Her first collaboration with the brand was in 2014. Since then the model has designed more than 15 successful lingerie collections. Besides lingerie, Ashley has designed wonderful swimsuits in partnership with Swimsuits For All. This summer we witnessed beautiful women of all sizes flaunting their curves in Ashley’s bathing suits. Graham inspired thousands of women to wear her designs with confidence.

Ashley constantly fights against the society’s standards of beauty and encourages women to accept their flaws and embrace them. The supermodel uses every opportunity to publically speak about body image and body acceptance. In the past, she has also spoken in high schools and is part of the Health at Every Size movement.

For the gorgeous Ashley Graham, the size is not the limit. She has appeared on the cover of prestigious fashion magazines such as Vogue, Glamour, Elle, and Harper’s Bazaar. Ashley was also the first ever plus-size model that posed for Sports Illustrated.

There is no doubt that Ashley will continue to inspire women to change the way they feel about their insecurities. The video is just one example of the great impact that Ashley Graham has on women around the world.