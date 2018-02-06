Ashley Graham & Her Mother Star in the New Swimsuits for All Campaign

The body-positive babe Ashley Graham just proved that she got it from her mama! The model invited her 53-year old mother, Linda Graham, to star along with her in the newest campaign for Swimsuits for All. Although Linda is a newbie in front of the camera, you would never guess that this is her debut modeling experience.



Ashley started her collaboration with the inclusive swimwear brand back in 2015. Since then Graham has designed swimming suits in an impressive size range for women of all shapes and sizes. Ashley’s swimsuits were a game-changer especially for curvy ladies who have had very limited choices predominantly conservative and in dark colors. But Graham challenged the society’s beauty standards with her collections and campaigns and encouraged curvy ladies to show off their curves with pride.

The new campaign for Swimsuits for All was shoot on various locations in exotic Morocco by photographer Ben Watts. Ashley and Linda had a bonding mother-daughter time during the shoot. The model made her mom comfortable in front of the camera with her pro tips. Linda claimed that the tables have turned because she used to be the one who encouraged Ashley to accept and love her body throughout the years. Linda Graham donned a string bikini for the first time in her life in the campaign for Swimsuits for All. Just months ago she has flaunted a bikini for the first time in 30 years. Until then Ashley’s mother has only worn one-piece swimsuits. But her model daughter encouraged her mama to show off. Now both ladies are on a mission to show to all women that bikinis love to hang out with all ages, shapes, and sizes. They are even wearing coordinating suits which show that age is just a number that shouldn’t play a role when you are choosing a swimsuit.

The 30-year old model offered another fun collection full of hot swimwear. There are one-pieces with cutouts, and lace-up details, as well as various bikini designs in different colors. When Ashley does something, inclusivity is guaranteed. She made sure to include multiple bikini and monokini styles, so every lady could find her perfect swimsuit. Besides bringing her mother on set, Ashley modeled a lot of the offerings by herself.

At this time of the year, we are still covered in multiple layers and barely think about swimsuits. But in case you are planning a winter vacation on an exotic location or just want to stock up on hot beachwear for the upcoming warm months, keep in mind that Ashley Graham’s designs are already available to purchase.

Photo Credit: Swimsuits for All