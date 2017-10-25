Ashley Graham Is The First Curvy Model in Mario Testino’s “Towel Series”

Ashley Graham broke many barriers in the fashion industry. She is one of the reasons why we witnessed a record-breaking number of plus-size models on the runways during the fashion month. She was also the first curvy model to grace the covers of many prestigious fashion magazines. Ashley just broke another barrier recently. She became the first curvy model to appear in Mario Testino’s cult “Towel Series”.

The legendary photographer has made some of the most iconic shots of models and celebrities throughout his career. The “Towel Series” is Mario’s exclusive portrait series of famous faces wearing nothing but a towel. Mario portraits the celebrities in black and white. These photo shoots were inspired by the iconic model Kate Moss who was the first one who posed with a towel in front of Mario Testino’s lenses. The photographer started experimenting with his Instagram account at that time and decided to share the photo immediately. He liked the idea and continued to take pictures of many other celebrities while they get creative with a simple white towel. These photographs went viral and that’s how The “Towel Series” became a thing in the fashion industry.

“It’s interesting because a towel is not a garment. There is no defined way to wear it. So when I tell my sitters that I would love to photograph them for the series, they decide how to wear the towel, and ultimately, they have a hand in how they look,” Testino told Glamour back in 2015.

Mario Testino has 147 black and white towel celebrity portraits so far. Supermodels Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Miranda Kerr, and the infamous singer and actress Selena Gomez are just a few of the A-listers who have been part of Testino’s “Towel Series.” Anyway, the fact that Ashley Graham joined the cast is revolutionary in many ways. First, it validates Ashley’s status as one of the most influential women in the fashion industry. Second, confirms that slowly the fashion industry starts to become more inclusive.

There is also a video that shows the behind the scene moments of Mario and Ashley in the “Towel Series.” The model couldn’t hide her excitement because she was invited to be a part of this project. To be photographed by Testino is an achievement by itself in the fashion world. Ashley desired to stand in front of Testino’s camera for a long time. Her desire became a reality thanks to this iconic shoot.