Ashley Graham Might Be Expanding into Her Own Beauty and Fashion Lines

Ashely Graham is breaking standards in the fashion industry every single day. She keeps surprising everyone with her ability to empower women. The beautiful model attended a show at AOL Studios in New York. She was actually a part of their BUILD Speaker Series, where she talked about her new exciting projects. Ashley is promoting her Go90 show called The Ashley Graham Project.

Ashley Graham Might Be Expanding into Her Own Beauty and Fashion Lines 5
Photo By: @theashleygraham/Instagram

This amazing beauty stunned everyone while flaunting her curves in a striped black and white mini-skirt. Graham matched it with a cute white crop top with a front knot by N: Philanthropy. The model finished off the look with a pair of high-heeled strappy sandals, tied around her ankles.

Ashley Graham Might Be Expanding into Her Own Beauty and Fashion Lines black and white skirt white shirt
Photo Courtesy: Nancy Riviera/INSTARimages

During the Build Speaker session, a guest asked Ashley what kind of future projects she is planning. That is when she gave a strong hint that there is something new and exciting coming soon. According to her answer, that might me a cosmetics line, shoes, or clothing collection. That statement already has everyone going crazy about Graham’s future surprises. Since she said it’s happening soon, all we can do is wait in anticipation. Judging from what we’ve seen so far from Ashley, whatever she does is going to be huge.

Ashley Graham Might Be Expanding into Her Own Beauty and Fashion Lines black and white skirt white shirt
Photo Courtesy: Nancy Riviera/INSTARimages

“Well, I will tell you, I think that we need cosmetics. I think that we need clothing, I think that we need some cool shoes, all of that. And I think that is something I definitely want to break into in a bigger way, and I think it’s going to happen pretty soon.”

Ashley Graham Might Be Expanding into Her Own Beauty and Fashion Lines black and white skirt white shirt
Photo Courtesy: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

The model used her Instagram account to tell everyone how excited she is about her upcoming plans. Ashley is not just the most popular plus-size model in the world. She is one of the loudest advocates for self-love that keeps motivating people to love themselves and their bodies. Graham has a very successful collaboration and collection of swimwear with Swimsuits For All. Besides being the first plus-size model to be featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated, she recently released another lingerie collection.

“I’m so excited to finally share what I’ve been working on these past few months. The Ashley Graham Project has been a dream of mine since the beginning, and I can’t wait for everyone to take this journey with me. Check out The Ashley Graham Project only on go90: link in bio!!!!!”- states her Insta post.

 

 

 

 

 

