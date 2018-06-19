ASOS Bans the Sale of Silk, Cashmere, Mohair and Feathers

Animal cruelty is one of the most discussed topics in the fashion industry at the moment. Aside from diversity, inclusivity, and sustainability, brands are also trying to bring justice to animals, and stop using them as a source for clothing, shoes, and accessories. One of the most popular retailers, ASOS, is introducing a huge change to their policy. By the end of January 2019, the online retailer pledges to eliminate all of the products that include silk, cashmere, mohair, and feathers. In other words, they are making a strong step towards protecting silkworms, ducks, goats, and geese.



These four animal-derived materials are often used by numerous fashion houses and labels. Not many customers are aware how the widespread use of these fabrics affects the animals in the most negative way. Luckily, the issues of animal cruelty are becoming more evident, and a lot of brands are joining join the fight for sustainability.

The American animal rights organization PETA strongly praised ASOS’ decision. The brand’s online shop includes more than 850 international labels and is one of the most popular retailers. They followed the decision of Marks and Spencer, Topshop and H&M, who have also announced they will be staying away from mohair. Just recently PETA discovered the cruel techniques used in the mohair industry in South Africa, which led many brands to adopt this resolution.

“PETA applauds ASOS for leading the charge for compassion in fashion. In response to Peta’s campaigns, consumers are changing the face of the industry by demanding that designers and retailers ditch animal-derived materials in favor of cruelty-free alternatives that look great without causing suffering.”- said the director of corporate projects at PETA, Yvonne Taylor.

ASOS already introduced the changes on their website. All of the items that contain silk, mohair, cashmere, and feathers are on sale until the whole stock is cleared. They decided to put all of these clothing pieces, shoes, and accessories on discount, so that the shop will have a fresh start in January 2019.

“ASOS firmly believes it is not acceptable for animals to suffer in the name of fashion or cosmetics. ASOS is committed to working with industry expert groups to support the ongoing research, development, and implementation of animal welfare standards and transparency in the leather supply chain.”- says the retailer’s animal policy on their official website.

In the past year, a lot of luxury fashion houses pledged to stop the use of fur in their designs. Versace, Michael Kors, Gucci, and Furla are joining the ranks of Stella McCartney, Tom Ford, Armani, Tommy Hilfiger in the fight for the animal rights.

Photo Credit: ASOS