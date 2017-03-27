ASOS Introduces a Chic Bridal Collection for Spring/Summer 2017

ASOS has a new bridal collection for spring/summer 2017 up on ASOS.com, and this means a world of relief for many brides stressing about a dress for their big day. The affordable wedding dress collection has a lot of different options in a more realistic price range that will not knock their wedding budget around, squeezing money out of the other wedding elements.

It is amazing how many brands are now offering beautiful, cost-effective bridal gowns and staying on trend, some of them even starting new ones. The traditional looks and the contemporary wonders of the wedding gown options are all met with admirably beautiful pieces, in separates and slip dresses, draped pieces with ruffles and lace. ASOS is offering options perfect for a warm weather wedding and a lot of people are happy about it.

The styles for the current ASOS bridal spring/summer 2017 collection are offered in white and off-white shades with a vintage touch here and there on certain gowns. The bridal separates trend is addressed, with the ASOS version being a billowing long white lace maxi skirt matched with a cowl-necked lace crop top with long sleeves.

With prices that are ranging between $180 and $370 these options are not only feasible, but also welcomed, as a beautiful dress can ruin a wedding budget. Each of the looks is chic, and on trend so for those on a budget, or the frugally minded who would prefer to keep wedding costs down, ASOS is providing great options.

ASOS is providing options that include more than wedding gowns. The new offerings include guest perfect selections and bridesmaid gowns to wear to nearly any type of wedding (theme weddings are always a tossup, am I right?). Just in time for the wedding season, the new wedding gown options are multiple levels of perfection.

A drop-waist creation in white also has a plethora of pleats on the bottom and to be honest the dress is exquisite, with a halter-style top and a beautifully simple back shown off in the mirror at the back of the picture. The dress is just another of the beautiful gowns, but both options are excellent representations of what ASOS is offering for brides to be.

The images are cleverly shot to mimic the experience of gown shopping with mirrors in the background and bright lights. The angles are flattering, but of course they are models, however anyone who has gone gown shopping for any occasion has known that you can feel amazing in front of those mirrors when you are in the right dress. ASOS is providing these fantastic options at affordable prices without sacrificing fashion at all.

Photos courtesy of ASOS