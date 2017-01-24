Atelier Versace Couture Spring 2017 Collection Brings Forth The Concept of Metamorphosis

Empowering fashion notes and a sense of perpetual metamorphosis were at the core of Donatella Versace’s latest Atelier Versace Couture spring/summer 2017 collection, the overall motifs of which were referred as intrinsic parts of “the beauty of transformation.”

Like this latest couture collection, the fashion house itself is currently experiencing an ongoing metamorphosis that, as for now, has brought Versace to quit the couture fashion shows, focusing on athleisure and overall more millennial-approved fashions (especially when it comes to its sister line Versus Versace), and delivering naturalistic ad campaigns that put the theme of transformation at the center of their visions.

As if things weren’t already evolving well enough and transforming themselves into something we yet at to see at Versace, not so out-of-the-ordinary speculations see Riccardo Tisci as Versace’s soon-to-be-appointed new creative director.

With the Italian fashion house being up to so many issues, creative director Donatella Versace could not exempt herself from translating them into fashion focusing on dramatically structured figures, overly dynamic cuts, as well as (fashion) warrior-inspired lines that effortlessly highlight the silhouettes.

To enhance the metamorphosis concept as a whole, Donatella Versace and the fashion house’s head of the atelier team Marc Hellmuth unveiled the collection making it look like a sort of performance art installed on the second floor of the house’s boutique on the Avenue Montaigne, the overall setting perfectly recalling both the Versace Couture spring 2017 line-up’s aesthetics and the color palette used.

Soft golden accents, dusty roses and earth-toned beiges are at the core of the Atelier Versace Couture spring 2017 collection, even when interrupted by the dreamy blues, sensually mysterious black and cheerful yellows used for some of the evening proposals. To accentuate each one of the colors utilized, Donatella Versace opted for cascades of sparkling pearls and Swarovski crystals that effortlessly celebrate the joys of transformations, praising it as something to embrace rather than fear.

Such cascades also served as the building foundation for some of the collection’s most audacious ensembles, which see Swarovski crystals disappear into either contrasting knotting techniques or lightweight feathery appliqués, which, aside from reminding us how powerfully empowering a period of transformation can possibly be, also encourage us to dare with fashion and never be afraid to mix completely different patterns all together.

As for the major shapes used, the collection focuses on the waists, alternating structured busteries with belts cinched at the waists, as well as on the mermaid gowns. The latter also finds good allies with the collection’s abounding number of lace-up details, which include both accessories, such as gladiator sandals, and modern sheer tops with asymmetrical shoulders.

Last but not least, it is worth noticing how skillfully Donatella Versace played with the proportions utilizing origami-pleated gowns to create highly couture-esque looks that, we bet, will be seen at the upcoming red carpet events in the months to come.

Photos courtesy of Vogue