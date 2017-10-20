Awaveawake Spring 2018: Video Fashion Week

Awaveawake’s founder Jaclyn Hodes strives to bring change to the fashion world. Once an art history, writing and sculpture student Jaclyn fell in love with designing very spontaneously. She took her final year of studies in Paris where she assisted many stylists on fashion shows and editorials. Jaclyn was impressed by the French fashion and took her passion for fashion back to New York. After working closely with many stylists, the designer finally launched her brand Awaveawake in 2012. She presented her first collection during NYFW. For the presentation of Spring 2018 collection, the designer skipped the runway concept. She showed her latest offerings with this short artistic video.



Jaclyn Hodes is a loud advocate for raising awareness of the fashion industry’s impact on the environment. Each item from Awaveawake is made of sustainable fabrics and colored with plant-based dyes. The production of the garments is conscious and eco-friendly. Awaweavake’s designs carry a vintage vibe. Jaclyn designs maxi dresses with loose silhouettes from the ‘30s to the ‘90s. The styles are also inspired by Jaclyn’s long travels through India and South East Asia. Awaveawake offers luxurious, elegant but very comfortable designs.

The video presentation of the Spring 2018 collection channels the designer’s love for nature. The model walks barefoot on sunset wearing several of Awaveawake’s maxi dresses. After the sun goes down, she stands barefoot in the ocean wearing more of Jaclyn’s sensual maxi dresses.

The designer was designing and producing the line nomadically in the past. She moved to Bali, Los Angeles, and New York in search of inspiration. Awaveawake has finally found its home in Topanga Canyon, a mountain place near LA, by the sea. The Awaveawake’s timeless designs are perfect for both day and night. The most important thing is that the collections aren’t harmful to the environment.

Photo Credit: Kacie Tomita/ Courtesy of AWAVEAWAKE