Azzedine Alaia Fall Couture 2017 Collection at Haute Couture PFW

One of the greatest courtiers and designers of all times Azzedine Alaia presented his Fall Couture 2017 Collection during Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week after six years break. Alaia is not the kind of a designer who likes to follow a specific time frame. The designer shows collections only when he truly has something to show. Even when Azzedine worked in partnership with Prada he refused to adopt the politics of frequent fashion shows that the big luxury fashion conglomerates practice. He always delivered collections and held fashion shows in his own time frame.

As expected the Tunisian-born designer invited his all time favorite model Naomi Campbell to present his designs. Back in the days when the supermodel was at the beginning of her modeling career the legendary designer immediately took her under his wing. At the Fall 2017 Couture presentation, Naomi who still looks impeccable on the runway at the age of 47, had the honor to open and close the show.

“It’s always an honor to walk for you 1986 -2017,” the supermodel wrote on her Instagram account.

The Fall 2017 Couture collection was all about Alaia’s signature cut and flare. The 92-year-old genius included heavy materials with rich texture and structured designs in his couture collection. The vibrant patterns redefined the mainstream fall color palette. Azzedine Alaia included vivid red, blue and coral patterned coats, coordinates and separates.

The outwear pieces were the brightest highlight of the collection. The designer offered a coat for any weather and mood. The plain pieces were infused with feminine elegance and couture glamour. Besides the patterns, fabrics played a big role when it comes to the outwear. Azzedine Alaia showed plain, patterned, velour and textured leather coats.

Dresses and skirts were predominantly pleated and made of heavy fabrics. The cuts were made to embrace women’s silhouette in a discreet but powerful way. Almost all of the dresses and skirts had accented waists.

Besides the pleated pieces, the designer offered layered, softly ruffled and textured dresses in dark colors.

For the ultimate fashion-forward business woman, Azzedine Alaia offered classy suits and coordinates. His business looks are exactly what a career oriented woman needs: easy to wear, comfortable and powerful.

All of the models wore high plastic turbans that resembled the hairdo of the African queens. The designer also paired some of his looks with the cult Ferragamo’s ‘Indiana’ shoes—a leopard print heeled boots, to pay tribute to the grand Italian shoe designer. The boots are courtesy of Mr. Ferragamo who debuted this style in the distant 1925. In the 1920s’ these boots became very popular among the greatest Hollywood celebrities. This was actually the style that launched Salvatore Ferragamo as a luxury shoe designer.

The iconic shoes were later displayed at the Museo Salvatore Ferragamo. The Indiana boots are now a part of “Ferragamo’s Creations” capsule collection available in both New York and Beverly Hills Ferragamo flagship boutiques.Azzedine Alaia publicly thanked the shoe designer’s family who agreed to make a series of the popular shoes for his Fall Couture 2017 collection.

The front row at the show was packed with celebrities. This wasn’t a surprise at all considering the fact that his A-list clientele had to wait for 6 years to enjoy a couture show from Azzedine Alaia. The designer’s muse Farida Khelfa accompanied by her best friend, the former model and now singer Carla Bruni-Sarkozy sparked from the first row. Daphne Guinness, Nicolas Ghesquière, and Stephen Jones also had the honor to watch the show from the first row. A few rows down, the French graphic designer Jean-Paul Goude and the legendary photographer Patrick Demarchelier also enjoyed the show.

Azzedine Alaia’ s grand comeback and remarkable new Fall 2017 Couture brought a major refreshment on the couture fashion scene. Knowing Alaia’s passion and love for discreet luxury, probably it’s going to take a while until he decides to show a new couture collection again. Anyway, the designer’s couture pieces are something that the fashion world is looking forward with great enthusiasm and excitement.