Backstage at Philipp Plein Spring 2018

Backstage the runway show is where all the magic is born. Being able to sneak peek behind the scenes is a true treat for the eyes. You’ll see the world’s most familiar faces getting ready for their walk on the runway. Philipp Plein had one of the most exciting backstage atmospheres this NYFW. The designer always has something bold and exciting to show. You won’t see much wearable makeup and hair looks at his runway shows. The beauty looks are always innovative and bold like his clothes. Take a look at the video that will take you backstage Philipp Plein at his Spring 2018 runway show.



During this NYFW we saw a lot of glitter on the runway. Besides the dazzling pieces on the runway, Philipp Plein had glitter involved in the beauty looks of his models. The glitter makeup looks at Philipp Plein’s show were among the most noticeable ones from SS 2018 NYFW. The hairstyles at his show were as bold as the makeup looks. Braids had a moment at the Philipp Plein’s spring show. The mile-long Rapunzel braids heavily accessorized with massive flowers almost stole the show from the out-of-this-world spring designs. The nail designs were also bold and innovative. Models had massive 3D crystal embellishments on their nails. We could only guess how much time the beauty team spent backstage to prepare the models for the Philipp Plein’s spring 2018 show.

At Philipp Plein’s this season, there was a lot of fun both backstage and on stage. Dita Von Teese opened the event with one of her signature Burlesque performances. The rapper Future performed live while Teyana Taylor showed the fiercest catwalk dance in a tiny bodysuit that couldn’t even cover her toned curves. The supermodel cast heated the atmosphere later walking in sultry bondage-inspired pieces.