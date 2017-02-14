Badgley Mischka Debuted Sportswear for Fall/Winter 2017-2018

Whenever designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka showcase a seasonal collection, we all know love is in the air, indeed! Unveiled, today, on Saint Valentine’s Day, Mark Badgley and James Mischka’s Badgley Mischka fall/winter 2017-18 ready-to-wear collection represents just the perfect bond between fashion, love, day and night, with the married duo making us hopelessly fall in love with each one of their staples.

Married ever since 2013, Mark Badgley and James Mischka actually met at Parsons in the Eighties, founding their acclaimed fashion house in 1988. With their relationship being both a “business” and a personal one, the harmonious synergy the duo puts in creating their collection is always one of their strongest assets, with this Bagdley Mischka fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection perfectly embodying and representing the concept.

Among the many collections that have been unveiled during this eclectic and politically savvy New York Fashion Week, Mark Badgley and James Mischka’s was probably one of the most diverse, with everything from casual garments to ultra sophisticated, red carpet-ready looks being available.

Although many head to Badgley Mischka to mainly find proposals to don during a fancy event, for their fall/winter collection, the duo decided to focus on daywear more, unveiling their most wearable staples during the show’s grand finale (and not the other way around, as it usually happens with ready-to-wear runway shows).

The collection’s more casual staples included everything from Instagram-approved beanies to ultra minimalistic total white looks, with the former being surprisingly appealing in their simplicity. The collection’s last part also included trends of the moment, like butterfly sleeves and oversized, ultra cozy jackets, refined here with intricate embroideries on velvet fabrics.

Mark Badgley and James Mischka’s standard evening dresses, unveiled in the show’s first part, could be instead regarded as an ode to elegance and opulence, with the latter appearing somehow less relevant, if not almost imperceptible. Although adorned with rich sequined patterns, sinuous velvet fabrics and sensual see-through embroideries, Badgley Mischka’s fall/winter 2017-18 ready-to-wear evening proposals were too ethereally refined to look unreachably opulent, with the duo’s tailoring skills having probably reached their ultimate peak.

Figures, lines and cuts aside, it is also worth mentioning how pleasantly variegated the collection’s color palette was, too, with everything from electric blues, grays, warm burgundies and even preppy beiges popping here and there and working together to enhance some of the proposals’ metallic hues, which although being the minority (as for now), already are one of the next season’s biggest comebacks.

Photos courtesy of Vogue