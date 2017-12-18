Badgley Mischka Pre-Fall 2018 Collection

Badgley and Mischka’s Pre-Fall 2018 collection brings back the brand’s well-known elegant and sophisticated looks. Their latest drop includes both daywear and eveningwear, all done in a very classy, stylish way.

The designer duo was inspired by the all-American lady. They thought about all the essentials she needs for late summer and early fall. There is a fine line in the collection of day pieces and elegant gowns. Their starting point was Claire McCardell. Claire is a US designer, well known for her work in the 30s, 40s, and 50s. She started a revolution in the way American women dressed at that time. McCardell created looks that were elegant and practical. These are the two elements that Badgley and Mischka borrowed from her work.

“It’s a little bit Labor Day because that’s when she’s shopping for this delivery.”-Badgley explained.

Badgley and Mischka’s color range for pre-fall is simple and classy. They mostly stuck to three colors: red, black and white. There were also hints of navy, gray and pink. When it comes to prints, Mark and James included the trending plaid and colorful florals. They reworked some of the essentials such as pants and shirts and gave them a new twist. Most of the looks are decorated with chic frills.

The second, more glamorous side of the Pre-Fall 2018 collection is full of gorgeous gowns. They are all floor-length and extremely elegant. A big standout in the collection is the black and gold strapless dress, which features a peplum detail at the waist. Almost all of these designs include intricate embellishment or embroidery. They are very simple and minimalist, but mesmerizing at the same time. The Badgley Mischka lady is sophisticated, a socialite and exactly knows what she wants to wear. She also makes a strong statement with every appearance.

During the last few seasons, Mark Badgley and James Mischka experimented with different styles. The designer duo introduced elements of athleisure and sports vibes in their work. This is mostly because of the current trends that narrate the course of fashion. This experiments didn’t look bad at all, but it’s not in their DNA. For Pre-Fall 2018 we finally saw the good old Badgley Mischka. Their recognizable elegance with a dose of sexiness is back.

Mark and James’s Pre-Fall 2018 collection brought back the well-known shine to the fashion house. Although they focused on everyday pieces, their collection shows the glam factor that bold fashionistas love.



Photo Credit: Badgley Mischka