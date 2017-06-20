Badgley Mischka Resort 2018 Collection

Mark Badgley and James Mischka are the owners and founders of the very successful American brand Badgley Mischka. They have been present in the fashion industry since 1988. Stars like Sharon Stone, Brooke Shields, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, and Lauren Hutton chose this fashion house for their appearances at many events.

As for their Resort 2018 Collection, Mark and James stayed faithful to their recognizable style filled with elegance and glamour. As a muse and inspiration, they chose Anjelica Houston, that has proudly paraded in their designs many times. Anjelica was also the star of the brand’s campaign in 2009. It was their 25th anniversary and their favorite star had a leading role in the very successful campaign.

“Our inspiration this season was Anjelica Huston. A lot of the dresses in this collection have a silhouette and a boldness to them that fits in with how we picture her dressing. She’s always been a muse for us.”- Mischka explained.

Badgley and Mischka love to design simple pieces that are very glamorous at the same time. Their dresses are a definition of gracefulness and are a piece of choice for many Hollywood stars. Besides the classic black and white colored designs, in the Resort 2018 collection, you can also see brighter and enjoyable colors. Fun red, cobalt blue, yellow, gold, and fuchsia are the go-to shades for the designer duo this time. The floral jacquard and the embroidery are the most vibrant details in the Resort 2018 collection.

One of the prettiest dresses in the collection is actually the one that resembles Anjelica Houston’s recognizable style. It is a long black crepe dress with a deep “V” neck and an eye-catching belt that perfectly accessorizes the simple structure of the dress. Another also very simple but stunning gown is the long fuchsia one, with subtle details on the sleeves made of crystals. Aside from the elegant gowns, the designer duo showed several cocktail dresses.

The most popular detail in these year’s Resort collections are probably the ruffles. Badgley and Mischka didn’t miss the opportunity to keep the pace with the latest trends and added ruffles to their dresses, blouses, and skirts. The separates in the collection are less present but are a real treat for the eyes. The American brand once again proved that their designs are timeless, with a special charm and edginess.

Photo Courtesy: Badgley Mischka