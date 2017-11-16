Accessories Celebrities Fashion shopping Trends

Baker Boy Caps To Upgrade Your Everyday Style

baker-boy-cap-redThere is a chic cap and cool girl cap out there that’s perfect for chilly weather. Baker boy hats (also known as newsboy, pageboy) are having a moment yet again.
Bella Hadid kicked the trend into high gear last spring when she was spotted wearing her Chrome Hearts creation.  Now, with fall in full swing, celebrities and street style stars have embraced the look too, accessorizing low-key jeans and T-shirts as well as patent leather skirts and bright furs with the attention grabbing cap. This cap is so versatile,which is why it’s a fashion girl’s must have item. With an array of options in wool, leather, quilt, corduroy, and more, there’s a style for every outfit, scroll down to find your favorite!

baker-boy-cap-wool

Keep it simple with a clean cap like this one available at Topshop

baker-boy-hat-checkered

Keep warm with a monochromatic cap that will compliment your best pieces at Marks & Spencer

baker-boy-cap

Get the blogger worthy look with this baker boy hat featuring chain detailing. Team with your off duty style for a look we’re totally vibin’ like this one available at Pretty Little Thing.

baker-boy-quiltBrighten up a black coat with a royal navy cap like this one from Urban Outfitters.

baker-boy-cap=street-style

Rock a strong and sturdy cap from Eric Javits from Bloomingdales

baker-boy-hat-beige

Go from day to night in a furry leopard coat and cap complementary in color available at Nastygal

baker-boy-cap-dress

Revamp your spring dresses with boots and a noir short brim velvet cap available at Farfetch

baker-boy-hat-brown Multi media accessories add depth to a look like this topper from Asos.

