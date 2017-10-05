Fashion

Balenciaga RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW



For Spring 2018 Demna Gvasalia decided that is enough of Cristóbal Balenciaga tributes. For his past collections, the designer would go through the archives and try to incorporate recognizable elements from the fashion house. At times in a very aggressive way. After several seasons in the role of creative director of the fashion house, Gvasalia finally felt comfortable to add a personal touch to Balenciaga. You could feel his brand Vetements in the Balenciaga Spring 2018 collection shown during Paris Fashion Week. The collection had a gothic vibe.

Balenciaga RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW plaid skirt and stripe shirt

Balenciaga RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW red skirt and pvc shirt

Demna Gvasalia used the same approach he uses when he creates for his brand Vetements. Backstage the Balenciaga show he stood in a hoodie with FBI printed on it. “I’m investigating!” – he explained. And he truly did. As a creative director of Balenciaga and leading designer at Vetements, he observes what people like to wear, their habits, and the current trends. Then he tells stories through clothes.

Balenciaga RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW stripe shirt and plaid skirt

Balenciaga RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW stripe shirt and plaid trousers

Demna took cheesy screensaver prints from the Nineties and turned them into high fashion statement pieces. The well-known sunset and mountainscape screensavers were all over trousers and boots.

Balenciaga RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW sunset graphic trousers

Balenciaga RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW mountain graphic trousers

The fun prints didn’t stop here. Gvasalia took dollar and euro bills and placed them on multiple pieces in the collection. Maybe there was a message behind the outfits that would cover you in money from head to toe. After all, we live in a time where money makes the world go round.

Balenciaga RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW euro bill top and leggings

Balenciaga RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW dollar bill print coordinates

The newspaper print was another attention-grabbing moment in the collection. According to Demna Gvasalia, the text means nothing. He just wanted to add pictures of happy people. In a time when we are surrounded by bad news, the designer wanted to bring fake good news.

Balenciaga RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW newspaper print jacket and asymmetric skirt

Balenciaga RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW jeans and newspaper print blouse

The Spring 2018 Balenciaga collection involved crocs. The ugly comfort family-friendly shoes once again entered the world of high-fashion. Christopher Kane also collaborated with the shoe producer for his Spring 2018 collection. Gvasalia upgraded the classic crocs with high platforms. Honestly, that didn’t make things visually better, but at least some designers care about the wellbeing of your feet. After all, Gvasalia has mastered the street fashion. If he says crocs are cool, we can’t argue.

Balenciaga RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW yellow maxi dress and crocks

Balenciaga RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW green maxi dress, leopard print tee and crocks

The Balenciaga Spring 2018 collection was based on appropriation. Maybe Gvasalia wanted to say that nothing new can be invented in fashion. And everything can be reinvented. Anyway, his designs always feel cool fresh and new.

Photo Credit: Monica Feudi / Indigital.tv

