Balenciaga Embraces Theatrical Fetishism In Spring 2017 Campaign

Balenciaga just embraced a kind of inspiring theatrical fetishism for its spring 2017 ad campaign, “breaking the Internet” and ultimately setting the bar higher for all of the spring 2017 campaigns.

Those who usually follow Balenciaga’s Instagram account, as well as that of Vetements (whose visionary creative director, Demna Gvasalia, is Balenciaga’s as well), will instantly find many similarities between the two labels’ aesthetics, which in return is due to another equally visionary artist – Lotta Volkova.

For his Balenciaga spring/summer 2017 campaign, Gvasalia tapped some of his closest collaborators, among which Vetements’ stylist Lotta Volkova is the most representative. Often dubbed as one of the industry’s queens of the anti-fashion movement, Volkova fully embraced the innovative fashions the latest Spandex-filled Balenciaga spring/summer 2017 collection treated us to, refining the campaign with the same theatrical kind of fetishism she often includes in most of her Vetements’ campaigns too. The campaign features thus everything from colored stockings to raincoats and spandex staples aplenty.

To better incorporate Volkova’s perspective on fashion into the campaign, Gvasalia asked photographer Harley Weir to shoot the campaign, as her magnetic eroticism and almost otherworldly visions on fashion photography appeared the perfect match for a fetishist-inspired campaign. Harley, who often works for Céline as well, was as usual capable of blurring the fine line that separates intimacy from outrageousness, ultimately adding the most memorable and unforgettable touch to the Balenciaga spring 2017 ad campaign’s pictures.

“The series re-echoes the fetishistic wit which played through the collection,” the brand stated in an official press release. “Inspired by the tactile, stretch-to-fit properties of Spandex, enhanced pop-florals and the house codes, such as rainwear, her photography places the Balenciaga woman in an imaginary space, a place of avant-garde pleasures.”

As for the faces who joined the campaign, the Balenciaga spring 2017 ads feature Balenciaga and Vetements habitués Grace Bol, Shujin Zhou, Eliza Douglas, Sunniva Vaatevik, Alek Wek, Amandine Renard, Litay Marcus, and Carla Daher. The concept of not tapping Hollywood celebrities, favoring thus models that mostly share his perspective on fashion, is probably one of Gvasalia’s most interesting choices, which truly helped define Gvasalia’s future plans for Balenciaga as well.

“The new Balenciaga women, the women who wear the clothes, are my celebrities,” Gvasalia cryptically explained in a recent interview with WWD.

Set to break in the March issues of fashion magazines and to hit the newsstands starting from the end of this month, Gvasalia’s second campaign for Balenciaga is definitely one of the fashion house’s most avant-garde breaking points, and we cannot wait to see how the Georgian fashion designer is planning to revolutionize Balenciaga.

