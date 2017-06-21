Fashion

Balenciaga Spring 2018 Menswear Collection

Demna Gvasalia, the creative director of Balenciaga celebrated the first day of summer with his Spring 2018 Menswear Collection. This collection is all about cool dads taking their kids to the park. That is exactly where Gvasalia found his inspiration. The designs are meant for the off-duty working fathers, that want to spend time with their kids while looking cool.

Balenciaga Spring 2018 Menswear Collection jeans balenciaga jacket

Balenciaga Spring 2018 Menswear Collection purple blazer

“There is nothing more beautiful than seeing young dads with their kids. This collection began with looking at a lot of pictures of them. The casting wasn’t difficult, he added. We just asked our usual models whether they had kids.”- says Gvasalia.

Balenciaga Spring 2018 Menswear Collection sportswear

Balenciaga Spring 2018 Menswear Collection striped pants

Demna is just another designer that chose to implement a bit of politics into his designs. Several of the pieces carried the slogans “Europe” and “The Power of Dreams”. Gvasalia is definitely not the first one to openly show that the political situation affects every aspect of life. He also showed that he is a big enthusiast and believes in a better tomorrow.

Balenciaga Spring 2018 Menswear Collection

Balenciaga Spring 2018 Menswear Collection

Demna decided to show the collection in one of the biggest parks in Paris- Bois de Boulogne. All of the guests were seated on plastic chairs, while some of the models strolled the runway accompanied by kids. Seven of the models walked with their own kids or siblings, all of them dressed up in Balenciaga. In the background, you could hear loud techno music. Besides the youngest ones, Gvasalia included older models, which is a real refreshment on the runway.

Balenciaga Spring 2018 Menswear Collection patched jeans over-sized blazer

Balenciaga Spring 2018 Menswear Collection Yellow blazer, jeans

The collection had a very 80s and 90s vibe. It is one of those collections that not everyone will like, and it takes a bold and stylish person to pull off the looks that Demna put together this time. All of the designs are loose and over-sized, and even the models that wore blazers looked very comfortable in them.

Balenciaga Spring 2018 Menswear Collection

Balenciaga Spring 2018 Menswear Collection

The most noticeable part of the collection were the pants and the jeans. There was a wide variety of contemporary patched jeans, striped pants and much more. The wide short-sleeved shirts with tropical prints were probably the most unexpected part of the collection.

Balenciaga Spring 2018 Menswear Collection striped patns

Balenciaga Spring 2018 Menswear Collection patched jeans tropical print shirt

Once again Demna Gvasalia left everyone speechless with his unique approach to fashion and his distinctive designs. The collection will be available for pre-order starting from 22 June (see now-buy now approach), at Balenciaga’s website.

Balenciaga Spring 2018 Menswear Collection

Balenciaga Spring 2018 Menswear Collection patched jeans

Photo Courtesy: Indigital.tv

