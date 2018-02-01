Fashion

Balenciaga Spring/Summer 2018 Campaign

By Updated on

Balenciaga debuted their Spring/Summer 2018 campaign, inspired by paparazzi shots. The fashion house took it to Instagram to reveal their authentic ad material for the new collection. All of the shots were taken by real French paparazzi. Balenciaga collaborated with Agence Bestimage, which is, in fact, the French version of Getty Images.

Balenciaga Spring Summer 2018 Campaign trench coat black skirt

Balenciaga Spring Summer 2018 Campaign denim skirt black coat

The Spring/Summer 2018 collection is in Demna’s recognizable statement style. You can feel a throwback vibe in the looks, mixed with logomania and vibrant colors. Lotta Volkova is Demna’s long-term collaborator and the styling guru behind the looks. Although we are months away from spring, in the fashion world it’s already time to think about spring trending pieces. The plaid fabric is going to continue its reign during the warmer months, seen in many different colors, styles, and combinations. Everyone’s favorite Knife Pumps are upgraded with spikes for an even fiercer appearance.

Balenciaga Spring Summer 2018 Campaign plaid skirt plaid shirt

Balenciaga Spring Summer 2018 Campaign plaid pants printed shirt

Balenciaga’s celebrity models are trying to hide their faces from the paps by using the brand’s latest chic bags. Each one of them carries a different one, perfectly combined with the contemporary outfits. Most of the handbags are available in striking colors and prints such as green, magenta, and orange. The brand’s logo is plastered all over the accessories, which points out to another season full of logomania.

Balenciaga Spring Summer 2018 Campaign plaid coat printed boots

Balenciaga Spring Summer 2018 Campaign jeans paper print top

The infamous fashion house tapped a diverse cast of models, including Dipti Sharma, Eliza Douglas, Stella Tennant, Kennah Lau, Alek Wek, Raphaele Godin and her son, Marjitta Nissinen, and Christine Willis. The ladies are trying to get their way between the crowd of photographers while wearing Balenciaga’s ultra-stylish pieces from the brand’s new collection. Shot in front of two Balenciaga store locations at Rue Saint-Honore and Avenue Montaigne, the ads were strategically set at the busiest spots that are always crowded with paparazzi. It’s almost like seeing Kendall Jenner or Gigi Hadid leaving the brand’s store after a shopping spree.

Balenciaga Spring Summer 2018 Campaign money print shirt denim skirt

Balenciaga Spring Summer 2018 Campaign jeans paper print top

The full collection will be released in stores on February 25. Until then you can visit balenciaga.com to pre-order your favorites. This is not the first time that celebs and pap shots have served as an inspiration for a campaign. Back in 1991, for the September issue of Italian Vogue, Tim Walker captured his models while they were hiding their faces with handbags. Another legend, Steve Meisel adopted a similar approach for Vogue in 2005. In that photo shoot, he wanted to deliver the message that celebrities are regular people just like all of us. Gvasalia is a passionate admirer of the past decades, so aside from taking design inspiration from the past, he also relied on those times for the campaign.

Photo Credit: @balenciaga/Instagram

Recent Posts

16 Chic Ways To Wear Gray This Winter

Fashion Gallery Style Tips

16 Chic Ways To Wear Gray This Winter

Wearing gray from head to toes can be a dull or daring choice. But that won’t be the case if you follow the styling tips from fashion bloggers. Everyone, starting from famous celebrities to influencers...

Meghan Markle Ditched the Gown for a Black Tux on The Red Carpet

Celebrities Fashion Video

Meghan Markle Ditched the Gown for a Black Tux on The Red Carpet

Future royal Meghan Markle made her first red carpet appearance with Prince Harry in a crisp power suit. The former actress stunned in an Alexander McQueen black pantsuit, proving that royal ladies don't have to...

Bridal Sneakers are a Thing in 2018 Thanks to Kate Spade & Keds

Fashion Trends Video

Bridal Sneakers are a Thing in 2018 Thanks to Kate Spade & Keds

[caption id="attachment_96679" align="alignnone" width="700"] Photo Credit: Kate Spade New York x Keds[/caption] Kate Spade New York & Keds just made the wildest bridal dreams come true! Every bride sacrifices the comfort of her feet so...

Reese Witherspoon & Ava Phillippe Star in Draper James’s Spring 2018 Campaign

Fashion

Reese Witherspoon & Ava Phillippe Star in Draper James’s Spring 2018 Campaign

Another celebrity daughter entered the world of fashion. Reese Witherspoon's 18-year-old Ava Phillippe scored another fun campaign. The young beauty stared in Rodarte's Fall 2018 campaign this Tuesday. This was her official modeling debut, but...

Balenciaga Spring/Summer 2018 Campaign

Fashion

Balenciaga Spring/Summer 2018 Campaign

Balenciaga debuted their Spring/Summer 2018 campaign, inspired by paparazzi shots. The fashion house took it to Instagram to reveal their authentic ad material for the new collection. All of the shots were taken by real...