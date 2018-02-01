Balenciaga Spring/Summer 2018 Campaign

Balenciaga debuted their Spring/Summer 2018 campaign, inspired by paparazzi shots. The fashion house took it to Instagram to reveal their authentic ad material for the new collection. All of the shots were taken by real French paparazzi. Balenciaga collaborated with Agence Bestimage, which is, in fact, the French version of Getty Images.



The Spring/Summer 2018 collection is in Demna’s recognizable statement style. You can feel a throwback vibe in the looks, mixed with logomania and vibrant colors. Lotta Volkova is Demna’s long-term collaborator and the styling guru behind the looks. Although we are months away from spring, in the fashion world it’s already time to think about spring trending pieces. The plaid fabric is going to continue its reign during the warmer months, seen in many different colors, styles, and combinations. Everyone’s favorite Knife Pumps are upgraded with spikes for an even fiercer appearance.

Balenciaga’s celebrity models are trying to hide their faces from the paps by using the brand’s latest chic bags. Each one of them carries a different one, perfectly combined with the contemporary outfits. Most of the handbags are available in striking colors and prints such as green, magenta, and orange. The brand’s logo is plastered all over the accessories, which points out to another season full of logomania.

The infamous fashion house tapped a diverse cast of models, including Dipti Sharma, Eliza Douglas, Stella Tennant, Kennah Lau, Alek Wek, Raphaele Godin and her son, Marjitta Nissinen, and Christine Willis. The ladies are trying to get their way between the crowd of photographers while wearing Balenciaga’s ultra-stylish pieces from the brand’s new collection. Shot in front of two Balenciaga store locations at Rue Saint-Honore and Avenue Montaigne, the ads were strategically set at the busiest spots that are always crowded with paparazzi. It’s almost like seeing Kendall Jenner or Gigi Hadid leaving the brand’s store after a shopping spree.

The full collection will be released in stores on February 25. Until then you can visit balenciaga.com to pre-order your favorites. This is not the first time that celebs and pap shots have served as an inspiration for a campaign. Back in 1991, for the September issue of Italian Vogue, Tim Walker captured his models while they were hiding their faces with handbags. Another legend, Steve Meisel adopted a similar approach for Vogue in 2005. In that photo shoot, he wanted to deliver the message that celebrities are regular people just like all of us. Gvasalia is a passionate admirer of the past decades, so aside from taking design inspiration from the past, he also relied on those times for the campaign.

Photo Credit: @balenciaga/Instagram