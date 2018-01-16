Fashion

Balenciaga Teamed Up With Net-A-Porter & Mr Porter On Exclusive Capsules

Last year was marked by a lot of unexpected but exciting collaborations in the fashion world. A number of high-end brands and retailers decided to team up on exclusive capsules that sold out in minutes. Guided by the same trend, Balenciaga decided to partner with two of the most famous online retailers at the moment, Net-A-Porter and Mr Porter. This is such great news for all the fans of Demna Gvasalia and his unique way of transforming what seems like old-fashioned designs into the trendiest pieces around.

Balenciaga Teamed Up With Net-A-Porter & Mr Porter On Exclusive Capsules trench coat jeans black jacket black dress
Photo Credit: Johnny Dufort

“Balenciaga is one of the most exciting brands in luxury fashion, and we are honored to collaborate with the House. This project was a wonderful partnership and a first of its kind with Balenciaga’s campaign creators, Johnny Dufort and Lotta Volkova, photographing and styling our own teams wearing the exclusive collections against the backdrop of our offices.”- said the President of Mr Porter and Net-A-Porter, Alison Loehnis.

Balenciaga Teamed Up With Net-A-Porter & Mr Porter On Exclusive Capsules green dress black jacket
Photo Credit: Johnny Dufort

The British sites are well-known for their exclusive collaborations with the most in-demand brands. Net-A-Porter carries only women’s clothing, bags, shoes, and accessories. The collaboration with Balenciaga results in a 53-piece collection created exclusively for the site. Ladies can expect chic bags, mules, 70s-inspired dresses, fashionable check blazers, shoes, jewelry and more.

Balenciaga Teamed Up With Net-A-Porter & Mr Porter On Exclusive Capsules silver bag
Photo Credit: Net-A-Porter
Balenciaga Teamed Up With Net-A-Porter & Mr Porter On Exclusive Capsules check coat
Photo Credit: Net-A-Porter

Mr Porter, on the other hand, is delivering the menswear part of the exclusive capsule with 34 brand new additions. This collection will feature hoodies, the infamous Triple S sneakers, biker jackets, denim jackets, jeans.

Balenciaga Teamed Up With Net-A-Porter & Mr Porter On Exclusive Capsules triple S sneakers
Photo Credit: Net-A-Porter
Balenciaga Teamed Up With Net-A-Porter & Mr Porter On Exclusive Capsules red hoodie
Photo Credit: Net-A-Porter

The full range of the line is not revealed yet, but the brands already gave everyone a sneak peek of what to expect. Demna worked closely with Johnny and Lotta in creating all his signature looks. They wanted to recreate some of the most popular Balenciaga designs that rocked the fashion world in 2017. Also, the designer wanted to incorporate the retailer’s suggestions, to satisfy the needs of their customers.

Balenciaga Teamed Up With Net-A-Porter & Mr Porter On Exclusive Capsules black printed dress
Photo Credit: Net-A-Porter
Balenciaga Teamed Up With Net-A-Porter & Mr Porter On Exclusive Capsules silver mules
Photo Credit: Net-A-Porter

“The exclusive collection for NET-A-PORTER and MR PORTER creates a complete wardrobe of Balenciaga styles known from previous seasons. We have redesigned this selection of styles for women and men in new and special fabrics and dedicated colors.”- Demna told in his statement.

Balenciaga Teamed Up With Net-A-Porter & Mr Porter On Exclusive Capsules denim jacket
Photo Credit: Net-A-Porter
Balenciaga Teamed Up With Net-A-Porter & Mr Porter On Exclusive Capsules red hoodie
Photo Credit: Net-A-Porter

Both capsules will debut on the sites on January 22. The price range as expected will be on the higher side of the budget. Balenciaga is currently among the top three most popular fashion houses in the world, so their designs are sold at a price which is not as affordable. The prices for the exclusive collections start at € 600 and go

up to € 3840.

Balenciaga Teamed Up With Net-A-Porter & Mr Porter On Exclusive Capsules white hat
Photo Credit: Johnny Dufort

