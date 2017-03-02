Olivier Rousteing’s Balmain Fall/Winter 2017-18 Collection Goes Fiercely Tribal

Here we are with Balmain’s fall/winter 2017-18 ready-to-wear collection, which was one of Paris Fashion Week’s most anticipated runway shows. For his autumn/winter season, Balmain’s creative director Olivier Rousteing figuratively covered his stunning models’ army with fierceness and music, infusing the whole runway show with strong, grunge rock-inspired notes.

Rousteing’s trip to the next colder seasonal fashions got him space and road travelling to the Nineties, where he brought only Nirvana’s albums. As a result, his creative stream of consciousness began mixing his iconic maximalist, ultra-embellished aesthetics with Nirvana’s grunge-inspired layered, darker looks, creating one of his most complex, intricate and boldest Balmain ranges ever.

Imposing indeed, this latest Balmain fall/winter 2017-18 runway show is already on everybody’s lips, mainly for three different reasons. First and foremost, Rousteing’s aesthetics went literally wild for this collection, as he took his notorious urban-jungle motif to its extreme, solely focusing on rich, dark browns and black colors, reinforcing the patterns with textured leather fabrics, dynamic fringed embellishments and animal prints.

The collection was all about separates, which allowed him to play with layered styles, as well as with monochrome motifs better. Only a few dresses made it to the show, leaving it to the abounding amount of waistcoats, oversized blazers, skinny trousers, jackets and curve-hugging tops to dominate the scene.

To please us visually, he then even unveiled the proposals in a coherent continuum that went darker and stronger as the staples passed by, ultimately leaving us in awe and thrilled with one of the most hard-rock-inspired grand finales ever showcased. All in all, the collection consisted of a dream array of 80 looks, meaning that Rousteing definitely has inspirations aplenty for his next Balmain fall 2017 ad campaign (like the runway show, Balmain’s campaigns are always highly anticipated).

Secondly, the Balmain fall/winter 2017-18 runway show was undeniably remarkable in terms of hairstyles and makeup looks, too, with the latter being as extreme as the clothing pieces. Styled by makeup artist Tom Pecheux, Balmain’s army of models rocked the catwalk with shining highlighters, thick brows, geometrically perfect contouring techniques and metallic pigments aplenty, both on the eyes and the lips, exuding covetable empowering accents one cannot help but fall in love with.

The metallic pigment on the lips, however, was actually not makeup, but rather jewelry pieces we bet everyone will covet and try to get in the months to come. “That’s not makeup,” revealed Pecheux backstage. “It’s a piece of jewelry created by Olivier.”

Last but not least, among the clothing proposals, Olivier Rousteing treated us to one of his most abounding and astounding array of accessory pieces ever, which not only included tailored handbags with urban animal patterns, but also must-have thick chokers, corsets, leather belts, and open-toed boots. It really couldn’t get any better!

Photos courtesy of Vogue