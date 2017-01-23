Olivier Rousteing’s Balmain Pre-Fall 2017 Collection Is About Music

Balmain is one of the industry’s fashion houses that have decided to showcase both their pre-fall 2017 women’s wear and fall 2017 men’s wear collections together, with both lines visualizing one of Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing’s biggest passions, music.

For his Balmain pre-fall 2017 collection, Rousteing found inspiration in some of the XX and the XXI centuries’ most influential musicians, such as George Michael and David Bowie, as well as in one of music’s most revolutionizing genres, rock ’n’ roll.

After unveiling the Balmain spring 2017 ad campaign that was all about the powerful and empowering notes of music, Rousteing couldn’t exempt himself from keeping up with this theme by delivering a collection that imposingly and righteously celebrates our contemporary society’s leading musical legends, letting an opulent sort of elegance effortlessly meet Rousteing’s signature street wear designs.

Described by Olivier Rousteing himself as a “camouflage meets couture” kind of collection, the Balmain pre-fall 2017 line-up mainly focused on separates, dipped into either ultra maximalist patterns, or purely minimalist ones. Besides being extremely practical, such a choice is interesting indeed, as it allows the onlookers to either go for a fully maximalist/minimalist look, or have fun combining these motifs together. “It had to be about music this season,” explained the designer. “I go from maximal to minimal, crazy to clean.”

The couture-inspired versatility already appears to be one of Rousteing’s focal points for Balmain, whose standard patterns have notoriously been always highly textured and heavily layered. Although being predominantly maximalist, the Balmain pre-fall 2017 collection includes appealing total white and black proposals that unapologetically recall the Eighties-inspired rock ’n’ roll era, with structured shoulders, sensually sheer patterns and hourglass figures having been enhanced by contrasting fluidly flared silhouettes. To top it all off, he dipped most of his abounding accessories into golden accents, delivering looks that are rocker-approved for sure.

The total white outfits, on the other hand, capture a more street-wear-inspired sense of fashion, inevitably reminding us of the kind of staples many musicians, including Kanye West, love when it comes to Balmain. With such outfits being mainly composed of separates (Rousteing included everything from short skirts to tailored dresses and structured jackets in his collection), the collection’s total white looks could, however, also function as must-have essentials to balance the more opulent pieces with something casual yet edgy for the colder days ahead.

As for standard Balmain textured garments, Rousteing paired camouflage patterns (which also recall the spring 2017 ad campaign’s motif) with slightly ethnic, geometric embroideries, at times alternating them with his iconic animal prints. Geometry and references from the animal world aside, the patterns that charmed us most are to be found within the collection’s unexpected Parisian-inspired souls, which brought both pied de poul and Vichy prints on stage.

Balmain’s pre-fall 2017 collection is, in fact, more versatile than ever, with each one of its abounding staples denoting Balmain’s different spirits and visions on fashion.

With the fall/winter 2017-18 fashion weeks just around the corner, we cannot wait to see how Rousteing will keep on translating his music inspirations into fashion!

Photos courtesy of Vogue