Balmain Pre-Fall 2018 Collection

Olivier Rousteing from Balmain elevates luxury to a whole new level. The young designer and his immaculate sense of detail are what makes Balmain so successful season after season. Olivier has an even brighter future ahead of him. The high-end fashion house is currently expanding on many levels. Balmain is getting ready to launch their new flagship in Milan on Via Monte Napoleone in April. But there is more good news coming.

Ever since Balmain got a new owner and CEO, they decided to enlarge the range of their collections. Also, Olivier debuted his very first menswear line. The Pre-Fall 2018 men’s collection features a $40,000 baseball jacket embroidered with crystals. As an addition to that, Rousteing also set up a whole room of new bag designs in the Paris studio. The brand will also be expanding the knitwear section of their business.

For Pre-Fall 2018, the wunderkind wanted to create a line of timeless designs. His goal was to show looks that will still be wearable and chic even 50 years from today. He paid attention to the most important elements, that make the luxury fashion brand so distinctive. According to him “quality, elegance, richness, youth — and sometimes a bit of controversy” is how Balmain can be described.

“What I really wanted to work on this season was defining the French rules, my take on French spirit. Between the L’Oréal [Paris lipstick] collaboration, the [costumes for Paris Opera] ballet [“Renaissance”] and Brigitte Macron wearing Balmain, this past year has been really French for me. Trends come and go, but iconic pieces are forever. Right now, I’m more into the idea of having a timeless collection — pieces you could see in a museum in 50 years and say, that’s Balmain.”- Rousteing explained.

The designer focused on the French vibes and his favorite city in the world Paris. You will notice that four colors dominate in the collection. Rousteing mostly used red, white, blue and black. To those shades, he added a lot of glitter and shine.

Olivier doesn’t really do everyday wear. With him, it’s all about extravaganza and opulence. For Pre-Fall 2018 he presented several looks that don’t involve embellishment, embroidery, studs or beads. But they are still done in his recognizable glamorous way, so you will find it hard to wear them for everyday activities. The range of fabrics used in the collection is quite impressive. Rousteing did a vibrant mix of transparent vinyl pieces, chic tweed designs, heavily-embellished looks, plaid fabrics and even knitwear.

With all of the changes happening in Balmain, the fashion house will introduce more daywear looks. According to the new CEO, Massimo Piombini the embellishment and sparkle will still be a part of their collections.

Photo Credit: Balmain