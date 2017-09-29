Balmain RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW

Last night’s Balmain collection had a very deep, emotional meaning. Olivier Rousteing showed a more mature, impressive collection full of opulence.

The choice of venue was the astonishing Palais Garnier. For Olivier, this was an emotional moment that he’s dreamed of since he was 10. At that age, Olivier and his adoptive parents visited the Opera for the first time. At that same moment, Olivier knew what he wanted in life. Thanks to his restless work and supportive parents, his biggest wish became reality last night. Guests found a special note on their seats. It was the exact same letter that the designer wrote to his older self, 20 years ago after that visit.

“We came first for a visit, and we saw the ballet. I was really impressed. I said, ‘That’s what I want in my life, that’s what I feel. ’ La splendeur Parisienne. And I would never have believed that 20 years later, I would have the chance to show my collection here. To have the chance to design for the ballet—I went on the stage with the dancers in front of 2,000 people! It was the dream come true . . . and having Brigitte Macron wear my clothes!”- Rousteing explained.

There was something different about Balmain and Olivier Rousteing last night. The recognizable edgy vibe was still there but done in a completely other direction. For Spring 2018 the designer upgraded Balmain’s daywear in such a way that no one else could. The colors were black and white, with small hints of electric blue, red, silver and gold. Frills, sequins, crystals, beads were all there to spice up the pieces. Olivier designed a mind-blowing 82-piece collection.

Balmain’s army of supermodels was back again. This time, Olivier prepared an extensive and stunning list. The show had an impactful start thanks to the biggest models from the 2000s. Natalia Vodianova opened the Spring 2018 collection, followed by Natasha Poly, Kasia Struss, Cindy Bruna, and Bianca Balti. But that was only the start. These icons were accompanied on the runway by some of the most beautiful Victoria’s Secret Angels. Supermodels and Rousteing’s friends Alessandra Ambrosio, Sara Sampaio, Romee Strijd, Elsa Hosk, Karolina Kurkova proudly wore his designs.

Olivier’s Spring 2018 collection was a proof of how brilliant and ingenious his young mind is. Even after five years in Balmain, every single collection is different.

Photo: Monica Feudi / Indigital.tv