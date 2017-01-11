Balmain Army Looks Powerful As Ever in SS 2017 Campaign

There is an army that is (peacefully) taking over the world, and it is Balmain’s! The newest Balmain spring/summer 2017 ad campaign features one of the fashion industry’s most powerful armies, the soldiers of which are fighting against prejudices and looking for empowerment.

Shot by Steven Klein, directed by Pascal Dangin and refined by makeup artist Diane Kendal’s amazing skills, Balmain’s visions on the spring/summer 2017 season take us to the Californian highway, letting us have a better glimpse of Balmain’s spring 2017 collection thanks to supermodels Isabeli Fontana, Natasha Poly, Doutzen Kroes, Tony Ward, Gabriel Aubry, and Jon Kortajarena showcasing the ensembles.

“We may have shot this campaign on an early winter morning on an out-of-the-way highway in California—but for Steven, Pascal and me, it was important that these powerful images not be easily defined by a place, an hour or a season,” Balmain’s creative director Oliver Rousteing explained in a press release. “We capture moments of a mysterious journey of a diverse cast of models, a nomadic Balmain army forcefully moving through an oneiric landscape—an environment which, like the collection itself, has been stripped back to the essential.”

Captioned on the fashion house’s Instagram account with a powerful hashtag #BalmainArmy, Balmain’s spring 2017 campaign is unsurprisingly breaking every single social media channel available on the Internet, as it also gives one of its most imposing contributions to the “Free the Nipple” movement. Throughout the pictures, most of the models sport sheer tops worn without a bra underneath, overwhelming the Californian highway with a sense of freedom we yet had to experience.

Freeing the nipple aside, Balmain’s spring 2017 ad campaign features another strong element, the various transpositions of which will likely be featured in future Balmain campaigns as well – music. Music is one of Olivier Rousteing’s most captivating sources of inspiration, which also brought him to collaborate with rapper-turned-designer Kanye West.

“For me and my generation, music is simply inseparable from fashion,” Rousteing declared. “Those who know Balmain will recall that it has played a key part in the house’s previous campaigns—whether the focus was placed on today’s artists themselves or on a shared creative collaboration with them. Here, the impressive towering speakers that line the mysterious pathway make very clear that ours is a journey that is accompanied with a powerfully invigorating soundtrack, blasting out at top volume, at every step of the way.”

Imposing if not almost majestic, Balmain’s spring/summer 2017 ad campaign reminds us of the fashion house’s breathtaking runway show from last September, offering us inspirations aplenty for all the various important moments and events we will attend throughout these upcoming warmer seasons. As for Rousteing, we predict many more groundbreaking turning points (whether it is about a campaign or a collection) in the years to come!

Photos courtesy of Balmain