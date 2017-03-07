Barbara Bui’s Fall 2017 RTW Collection Delivers Powerful Outerwear

Barbara Bui’s fall/winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection did have a presentation for Paris Fashion Week, though she certainly gave fans a bit of a start. The showing of the collection was strategic and made more sense, allowing a more immersive experience and a fuller appreciation for the collection.

When discussing the lookbook of her collection she explained the current situation, breaking the concept down and easing concerns by clarifying. She let everyone know that they “are working on a rebrand with a new logo and a new Internet store. These projects need a lot of attention, so we decided to show the collection here in the showroom instead.”

The bright color spectrum used was incredible, very tastefully done. The collection was nothing short of amazing, there was not a single look in the collection that could be described as dull and each and every ensemble was thoroughly enjoyable. The outerwear, a key point for any fall and winter collection was full, warm and varied in style and silhouette.

This also means we have a new logo to look forward to and a new shopping experience when buying the products as well. Personally I have my eye on 2 different coats and possibly my first poncho. This was the real fun of the collection.

A spring and summer collection does not need a coat; those are cold weather options, so in a seasonal show for fall and winter, most people really want fantastic outerwear options. This is what people will see you in while travelling, while walking, while doing anything outside and in some chillier buildings, inside. Outerwear is important and should be given just as much thought as the rest of the collection.

Lo and behold, Barbara Bui offers incredibly textured, stunning options that utilize the brightness of certain colors to warm up the aesthetics of the coat with touches in strategic spots like the lapels and wrists. The oversized poncho with stripe details to offset was cool and practical looking; the jackets and coats with the metallic sheen a fur collars were possibly even more so. The incredible knit coat that tastefully provided more texture in one piece than most do in an entire collection was just unbelievably stunning.

The leather pants are worth noting, as they are a season specialty of patchwork and multi color and textured leather that might be a bit overwhelming for some but come in a variety of designs so can easily be acclimated to. Collectively the Barbara Bui fall 2017 lookbook was an amazing set up, and once the rebranding is done and the online shopping setup is complete, I am sure that many of these looks will be sold out very quickly.

Photos courtesy of Vogue