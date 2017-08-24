Fashion

Barbie x Missguided Collection Restocked

barbie-x-missguided-gold-hoop-barbie-earringsSince its original launch of Barbie X Missguided back in July, when all 43 pieces sold out within 24 hours, fans have been anxiously waiting for the restock of the Barbie x Missguided collection. Now it’s finally back – the collaboration is out now, start getting ready to add to cart!

The capsule collection of Barbie-themed clothing and accessories is in a feminine palette of black, white, camo and – most importantly – millennial pink. As part of promoting the collection, Missguided has this empowering message on their site:
“Barbie is THE ultimate female icon and her message is that girls can be anything they want. Our #babesofmissguided’s possibilities are endless, this is for the badass babes who can do anything.”

No shock that we’re pretty much obsessed with the entire collab collection. We’ve chosen a few of the best pieces to shop before they disappear forever!

