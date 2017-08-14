Bebe Rexha x Gilt Collection of Cool Jackets

Bebe Rexha has collaborated with some big names in the music industry. She has songs with Nicki Minaj, 2 Chainz, and Louis Tomlinson. She already has millions of fans who call themselves Rexhars. Her latest collaboration isn’t with anyone from the music world. Bebe Rexha partnered with Gilt, a members-only shopping site on an 11-piece collection of cool bomber jackets. The collection of oversized jackets resembles the young singer’s edgy style. Bebe Rexha has a unique style both on and off the stage. The singer’s 90s’ inspired style includes a lot of cool jackets. With this collection, Bebe Rexha wanted to celebrate her love for oversized statement jackets.

“I personally love jackets and always try and put a jacket with my outfit even if my stylist says no. There’s so much versatility in what a jacket can look and feel like that I wanted to explore that.”

The multicolored jackets are decorated with bold elements. Bebe Rexha used crystal and floral embellishments, airbrush artwork, studs, leather fringes and other decorations to design the one-of-a-kind jackets. Some of the jackets are embellished with Bebe Rexha’s lyrics. One of the jackets has the singer’s hand-airbrushed portrait on the back together with the lyrics: “The way I are”. There is also a bold black leather fringe denim jacket with “F—K Fake Friends” over the sleeves and the front part of the jacket. Other designs include lyrics from her song “Bad Bitch” as well as her initials. The jackets are not for the ones who want to play it safe. The singer also included a transparent jacket with denim sleeves. Just several months ago the transparent Topshop jeans caused a lot of negative comments on the internet, but Bebe Rexha wasn’t afraid to risk. She also explained that the designing process reminded her of making music. According to the singer, both things require “patience, time and dedication”.

It’s not something you can rush — it takes time to create. It’s really cool to have the ideas in my head turn into the real thing. The whole process from start to finish was all so new to me so it was all really exciting,” the singer added.

The pieces from the collection are priced between $169-$4800 and will be available to purchase online on the brand’s website on Friday starting at 12 ET. On Friday Bebe Rexha will also release her new album “All Your Fault: Pt.2”