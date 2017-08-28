Celebrities Fashion

Bella Hadid Confirmed She’ll Be Part of The 2017 Victoria’s Secret Show

By Updated on

Last year the infamous younger Hadid sister made her debut on the Victoria’s Secret Show. But Bella wasn’t just an ordinary member of the glamorous Victoria’s Secret crew. Her debut was one of the most talked-about moments from the show. The model had to share the runway with her ex-celebrity boyfriend The Weekend. The musician performed at the show while his ex-model bae was walking on the runway. The former lovers shared sultry looks that got the media thinking they will get back together. Additionally, Bella Hadid shared a picture from the show with The Weekend in the background calling him the best performer. The couple didn’t get back together, but Bella will be back on Victoria’s Secret runway for this year’s show. The model was spotted leaving the lingerie’s company headquarters and finally confirmed the news.

Bella Hadid Confirmed She Will Be Part of The 2017 Victorias Secret Show Bella Hadid and The Weekend at the 2016 VS Show
Photo Credit: REX/ Shutterstock
Bella Hadid Confirmed She Will Be Part of The 2017 Victorias Secret Show Bella Hadid and The Weekend at the 2016 VS Show
Photo Credit: REX/ Shutterstock

The 20-year old model posted a picture on Instagram wearing what seems to be Victoria’s Secret bra and a robe and captioned the image: “I feel so crazy humbled to get the opportunity to be a part of this show again…Walking into the offices this year I felt so happy, healthy, and honored.. I can’t wait for another incredible experience!!! Congrats to all of the beautiful ladies I will be walking beside. I can’t wait!”

Bella Hadid Confirmed She Will Be Part of The 2017 Victorias Secret Show Bella Hadid
Photo By @bellahadid/Instagram
Bella Hadid Confirmed She Will Be Part of The 2017 Victorias Secret Show Bella Hadid
Photo By @bellahadid/Instagram

Bella’s insanely popular sister Gigi Hadid has yet to confirm whether she’ll be walking Victoria’s Secret runway this year. Kendall Jenner who is a close friend to the Hadid sisters also hasn’t confirmed anything yet. The only girl in this celebrity squad who hasn’t been part of Victoria’s Secret’s fairy tale is Hailey Baldwin. The model was rejected several times in the past by the lingerie giant. But the rumors that Hailey will finally make her debut this year continue to circle in the media. The casting for this year’s show took place in New York last week. Many models such as Grace Elizabeth and Maria Borges already confirmed their spot on the buzziest fashion show. Former Angels Karlie Kloss and Doutzen Kroes won’t appear on the 2017 show because they retired from Victoria’s Secret last year. Cara Delevingne is expected to focus on her filming career and we probably won’t see her on the runway as well.

Bella Hadid Confirmed She Will Be Part of The 2017 Victorias Secret Show Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid at the 2016 VS Show
Photo Credit: REX/ Shutterstock
Bella Hadid Confirmed She Will Be Part of The 2017 Victorias Secret Show Gigi Hadid at the 2016 VS Show
Photo Credit: REX/ Shutterstock

The most-watched fashion event is speculated to take place in Shanghai this year. The brand has been very popular in China these years and the show would help the company connect with its international customers. Victoria’s Secret hasn’t confirmed anything yet.

Recent Posts

Beauty Tips Celebrities Perfumes & Makeup

Kendall Jenner Shares Her 2-minute Morning Beauty Routine

It would be so cool if all of us could get ready for work in only 2 minutes. That sounds like an insanely short amount of time to do your makeup. Well, believe it or...

Bella Hadid Confirmed She’ll Be Part of The 2017 Victoria’s Secret Show

Celebrities Fashion

Bella Hadid Confirmed She’ll Be Part of The 2017 Victoria’s Secret Show

Last year the infamous younger Hadid sister made her debut on the Victoria’s Secret Show. But Bella wasn’t just an ordinary member of the glamorous Victoria’s Secret crew. Her debut was one of the most...

Kendall Jenner Looks Sensational in La Perla’s New Campaign

Celebrities Fashion

Kendall Jenner Looks Sensational in La Perla’s New Campaign

The mega-popular Kendall Jenner is the star in La Perla’s new campaign. The luxury Italian brand surprised once again, with an ultra-feminine and sensual ad. La Perla is currently trying a new, innovative approach to designing...

Dior’s 70th Anniversary Exhibition in Australia

Fashion

Dior’s 70th Anniversary Exhibition in Australia

The haute couture fashion house Dior continues its successful anniversary exhibitions. During this year’s Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week admirers of Christian Dior’s designs had a chance to attend the “Christian Dior, Designer of Dreams”...

Celebrity Thigh-High Boots Inspo For Fall 2017

Celebrities Fashion Gallery

Celebrity Thigh-High Boots Inspo For Fall 2017

Once the days get colder, you are going to need a good pair of boots. There are several boot designs that will be huge this fall. One of those is the thigh-high boots. The thigh-high boots...