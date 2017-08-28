Bella Hadid Confirmed She’ll Be Part of The 2017 Victoria’s Secret Show

Last year the infamous younger Hadid sister made her debut on the Victoria’s Secret Show. But Bella wasn’t just an ordinary member of the glamorous Victoria’s Secret crew. Her debut was one of the most talked-about moments from the show. The model had to share the runway with her ex-celebrity boyfriend The Weekend. The musician performed at the show while his ex-model bae was walking on the runway. The former lovers shared sultry looks that got the media thinking they will get back together. Additionally, Bella Hadid shared a picture from the show with The Weekend in the background calling him the best performer. The couple didn’t get back together, but Bella will be back on Victoria’s Secret runway for this year’s show. The model was spotted leaving the lingerie’s company headquarters and finally confirmed the news.

The 20-year old model posted a picture on Instagram wearing what seems to be Victoria’s Secret bra and a robe and captioned the image: “I feel so crazy humbled to get the opportunity to be a part of this show again…Walking into the offices this year I felt so happy, healthy, and honored.. I can’t wait for another incredible experience!!! Congrats to all of the beautiful ladies I will be walking beside. I can’t wait!”

Bella’s insanely popular sister Gigi Hadid has yet to confirm whether she’ll be walking Victoria’s Secret runway this year. Kendall Jenner who is a close friend to the Hadid sisters also hasn’t confirmed anything yet. The only girl in this celebrity squad who hasn’t been part of Victoria’s Secret’s fairy tale is Hailey Baldwin. The model was rejected several times in the past by the lingerie giant. But the rumors that Hailey will finally make her debut this year continue to circle in the media. The casting for this year’s show took place in New York last week. Many models such as Grace Elizabeth and Maria Borges already confirmed their spot on the buzziest fashion show. Former Angels Karlie Kloss and Doutzen Kroes won’t appear on the 2017 show because they retired from Victoria’s Secret last year. Cara Delevingne is expected to focus on her filming career and we probably won’t see her on the runway as well.

The most-watched fashion event is speculated to take place in Shanghai this year. The brand has been very popular in China these years and the show would help the company connect with its international customers. Victoria’s Secret hasn’t confirmed anything yet.