Bella Hadid Fronts Fendi’s Spring/Summer 2017 Ad Campaign

Bella Hadid started the year off right, opening up 2017 with a new collaboration with Fendi and a photoshoot done by Karl Lagerfeld. The younger Hadid sister flaunts her brown hair and oversized square, chocolate brown lensed sunglasses with a soft, paler mint green, sleeveless mock turtleneck top and a floral printed brocade, shimmering short gold dress with a nipped in waist in the Fendi spring/summer 2017 ad campaign.

Accessorized further with a pink bag and short socks, the first look Bella Hadid shows in Fendi’s spring 2017 ad campaign was prim and perfect, revealed on Bella’s Instagram, where the caption overflowed with love and appreciation for what she happily called “a dream come true…”

The new Fendi spring/summer 2017 fashion campaign was personally shot in its entirety by Karl Lagerfeld, the creative director of Fendi, the majorly respected and well-known fashion house. The sneak peak offered into the 2017 spring and summer collection was not only appreciated by Bella Hadid, but her fans and the fans of Fendi and Karl Lagerfeld.

The interest in the collection is as high as expected, but the additional outpouring of support and congratulations aimed at Bella Hadid as the spokesperson is admirable. Many are using this collaboration, which is already a great feat, as evidence that 2017 could be Bella Hadid’s year to really take the fashion world by storm.

There has not been a lot of images released regarding the upcoming Fendi spring 2017 ad campaign, but what we have seen of it we like. It may be obvious, but most fans of Fendi like what we see and who wouldn’t? Karl Lagerfeld is great at the helm and the fashions we have seen so far are definitely interesting. The spokesperson is upbeat and grateful after having what has obviously been a great breakout year.

Both Hadid sisters were seen in an earlier release from Fendi, so it is not a huge surprise that they decided to keep Bella Hadid in mind and offer her a contract. After being named “Model of the Year 2016” by Models.com, Bella Hadid was an easy choice.

This is no small feat as the panel who chose her for the honor consists of 250 different industry experts like makeup artists, photographers, casting directors, editors and designers. This panel chose her, and she is already making moves in 2017 designed to maximize her name and placement within the fashion industry.

While the crystal ball gazing continues, we know this: the Fendi spring/summer 2017 collection is full of pastel shades, calls to the feminine silhouettes of decades ago being revamped and updated. The very heavy feature of accessories is definitely exciting to me as I personally will always love a good accessory, especially when it is shades.

Photos courtesy of Fendi