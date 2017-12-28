Bella Hadid Fronts Max Mara’s Spring 2018 Accessories Campaign

Bella Hadid and the luxury brand Max Mara teamed up once again on a new campaign. The world-famous model stars in their latest accessory ad material for Spring 2018. For the second time in a row, the superstar modeled their new releases for the upcoming season.

In the official pictures, Bella shows off Max Mara’s brand new bag. There are only several pictures released so far, but we hope for more. Steven Maisel was the mastermind behind the lenses. He is one of the most iconic photographers, known for his work with celebrities such as Madonna, Mariah Carey, and publications as Vogue, W Magazine and more.

Hadid looks sensational while flaunting two new styles of the handbag by Max Mara for Spring 2018. The first design is an ivory double handle bag, also available in a bold coral shade. It features a long adjustable and removable shoulder strap. The small outer pocket gives the handbag a chic vibe. This style costs around $1,300. In the shots, Bella rocks a chic outfit: a trendy strapless gingham dress over a navy blouse.

The second one looks exactly the same, but it’s a bit larger. This style comes in two colors, black and brown. The bag is on the pricier side, sold for around $1,400. The attractive supermodel holds the gorgeous black design, wrapped up in a chic white coat with black and navy details.

The younger Hadid sister was announced as the face of Max Mara’s accessories line in June this year. Shortly after that Bella fronted their campaign for the Fall 2017 bags and accessories. Hadid’s first collaboration with the Italian fashion house was also shot by the legendary Meisel.

Her sister Gigi previously had the honors to collaborate with the luxury brand. She was tapped right before Bella and was featured in two of the brand’s promotional ads. The older Hadid looked astonishing in the Fall 2016 and Spring 2017 shots.

This has been a great year for Bella Hadid. The young supermodel is one of the most sought-after faces in the world of fashion. She walked all the high-end runway shows and collaborated with many luxury brands. In her resume, you will find notable partnerships with Bulgari, Dior, Nike, Chrome Hearts and many more. Max Mara knows what is doing, by partnering with such a big star in the industry. Just by mentioning the Hadid name these days, you can sell almost everything.

Photo Credit: Steven Meisel