Accessories Fashion

Bella Hadid Fronts Max Mara’s Spring 2018 Accessories Campaign

By Updated on

Bella Hadid and the luxury brand Max Mara teamed up once again on a new campaign. The world-famous model stars in their latest accessory ad material for Spring 2018. For the second time in a row, the superstar modeled their new releases for the upcoming season.

In the official pictures, Bella shows off Max Mara’s brand new bag. There are only several pictures released so far, but we hope for more. Steven Maisel was the mastermind behind the lenses. He is one of the most iconic photographers, known for his work with celebrities such as Madonna, Mariah Carey, and publications as Vogue, W Magazine and more.

Bella Hadid Fronts Max Mara’s Spring 2018 Accessories Campaign ivory bag

Hadid looks sensational while flaunting two new styles of the handbag by Max Mara for Spring 2018. The first design is an ivory double handle bag, also available in a bold coral shade. It features a long adjustable and removable shoulder strap. The small outer pocket gives the handbag a chic vibe. This style costs around $1,300. In the shots, Bella rocks a chic outfit: a trendy strapless gingham dress over a navy blouse.

Bella Hadid Fronts Max Mara’s Spring 2018 Accessories Campaign ivory bag

The second one looks exactly the same, but it’s a bit larger. This style comes in two colors, black and brown. The bag is on the pricier side, sold for around $1,400. The attractive supermodel holds the gorgeous black design, wrapped up in a chic white coat with black and navy details.

Bella Hadid Fronts Max Mara’s Spring 2018 Accessories Campaign black bag

The younger Hadid sister was announced as the face of Max Mara’s accessories line in June this year. Shortly after that Bella fronted their campaign for the Fall 2017 bags and accessories. Hadid’s first collaboration with the Italian fashion house was also shot by the legendary Meisel.

Her sister Gigi previously had the honors to collaborate with the luxury brand. She was tapped right before Bella and was featured in two of the brand’s promotional ads. The older Hadid looked astonishing in the Fall 2016 and Spring 2017 shots.

Bella Hadid Fronts Max Mara’s Spring 2018 Accessories Campaign ivory bag

This has been a great year for Bella Hadid. The young supermodel is one of the most sought-after faces in the world of fashion. She walked all the high-end runway shows and collaborated with many luxury brands. In her resume, you will find notable partnerships with Bulgari, Dior, Nike, Chrome Hearts and many more. Max Mara knows what is doing, by partnering with such a big star in the industry. Just by mentioning the Hadid name these days, you can sell almost everything.

Photo Credit: Steven Meisel

Recent Posts

Insane Lipstick Colors Ideal For Party Season

Gallery Perfumes & Makeup Trends

Insane Lipstick Colors Ideal For Party Season

Great news for all makeup lovers. It is officially time to experiment with all the boldest looks you like. Throughout the year we usually stick to our regular makeup routine and don’t get out of...

Bella Hadid Fronts Max Mara’s Spring 2018 Accessories Campaign

Accessories Fashion

Bella Hadid Fronts Max Mara’s Spring 2018 Accessories Campaign

Bella Hadid and the luxury brand Max Mara teamed up once again on a new campaign. The world-famous model stars in their latest accessory ad material for Spring 2018. For the second time in a...

Roberto Cavalli Will Host Coed Fashion Show at MFW

Fashion

Roberto Cavalli Will Host Coed Fashion Show at MFW

The trend to host coed fashion shows continues. The latest brand to join this movement is Roberto Cavalli. The fashion house announced that they won't present their men's and women's collections separately. In 2018 the...

How To Wear Chunky Sweaters & Cardigans Like a Style Blogger

Fashion Gallery Style Tips

How To Wear Chunky Sweaters & Cardigans Like a Style Blogger

Let's talk chunky sweaters everybody - because the temperatures made us to take them out of the closet. You won't believe, but chunky big sweaters are one of the most stylish winter pieces. After all,...

MAC Will Launch The Lunar New Year Collection

Perfumes & Makeup

MAC Will Launch The Lunar New Year Collection

It looks that 2017 is the year of MAC Cosmetics. The makeup giant was dropping collection after collection, collaboration after collaboration. And just when we thought that it’s time to wrap it up, MAC has...